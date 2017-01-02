Coming to Bluray from HBO Home Entertainment is another brilliant series to be watched time and time again with “Girls: The Complete Fifth Season.”

The season begins with the Marnie’s (Allison Williams) wedding to Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as she tries to figure out how her makeup and hair got out of control. Hannah (Lena Dunham) is still working out her relationship with Fran (Jake Lacy) while also having a meltdown. Adam (Adam Driver) also can’t get past his feelings for Jessa (Jemima Kirke).

As if Hannah didn’t have enough to worry about, while in class she gets an urgent telephone call from her father who is having a dating crisis. Elijah (Andrew Rannells) finds himself attracted to news anchor Dill Harcourt (Corey Stoll).

Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) loves her job in Japan and has a crush on her co-worker Yoshi (Hiro Mizushima). Thinking she is finally happy, Shoshanna gets the news that her job is going in another direction. Now she must decide how her life is to play out.

When Fran and Hannah have a run in over how to be honest in correcting a students poem, she turns to Jessa for company. The problem is Jessa is feeling guilty about not telling her that she has feelings for Adam.

Taking off for a retreat with Mom Loreen (Becky Ann Baker), Hannah hopes the time away from Fran will be a good thing. Hannah has an eye opening experience of her own while Mom thinks that maybe her marriage is worth saving.

Marnie and Desi are already having marital issues, especially when Desi decides to renovate their already tiny apartment. Going for a walk, Marnie meets someone from her past that could have an effect on her future.

Elijah has serious feelings for Dill but after a party he wonders if his feelings are seriously shared. Jessa is still dealing with her last encounter with Hannah and is even more nervous when they come face to face.

Hannah is pushed to her limits with school and with Fran so breaking up seems to be the next illogical step. Adam visits Caroline (Gabby Hoffmann) and unexpectedly helps out with baby duty when Laird (Jon Glaser) has to look for Mom.

Shoshanna returns home and decides to help Ray’s business by doing marketing and coming up with an anti-hipster idea that just might work. Deciding that its time to make her own changes, Hannah takes the leap and returns to writing. Elijah’s curiosity about Dill leads him to ask the ultimate question.

Finally Hannah decides to enter a Moth Story Slam with support from Elijah and Loreen. It is what she overhears later when deciding to make peace with Jessa about Adam that ends the season.

Dunham as Hannah is blunt, forceful and a spirit that has every insecurity ever conceived. I love her delivery lines when this character is frustrated or hurt. The scene between she and Jessa in the coffee shop is completely brutal yet you can feel every word spoken is filled with pain. Well done Dunham.

Williams as Marnie is a woman who looked forward to being married but completely unaware of what that entailed. Moss-Bachrach as Desi was insecure right before the vows and even more so after and its driving Marnie to do things causing regret.

Mamet as Shoshanna is thrilled with her life in Japan and becomes crushed at the thought of losing it. Rannells as Elijah is such a lovely character that is endearing and sees an opportunity for love but has a nagging feeling it is might have many faces.

Lacy as Fran is about as irritating as a person can be and maybe its because he is constantly yanking Hannah’s chain – or maybe I’m just siding with Hannah. Hoffmann as Caroline cracked me up but in the sense that I understand what she is going through as a Mom. Glaser as Laird is one of the most patient people I think I’ve seen on television!

Other guest appearances include Peter Scolari as Tad Horvath, Rita Wilson as Evie Michaels, Corey Stoll as Dill Harcourt, Douglas McGrath as Principal Cook and Alex Karpovsky as Ray.

HBO Home Entertainment has an extensive array of critically-acclaimed and groundbreaking programs found on Bluray, DVD and Digital HD. They have provided viewers with some of the most amazing programs with huge fan bases that include the shows “True Blood,” “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” “True Detectives,” “The Wire,” “Entourage” and “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 1984, HBO is world wide in viewed entertainment in more than 70 territories around the world! For more of what they have to offer please visit www.hbo.com.

TUBS OF POPCORN: I give “Girls: The Complete Fifth Season” four and a half tubs of popcorn out of five. I have to save the other half a star for the next season! I love the way these characters interact in these crazy life situations. From the insecurity of Hannah and Marnie to the raw emotion of Jessa and Adam that make me root for them all.

The Bluray includes the episodes Wedding Day, Good Man, Japan, Old Loves, Queen for Two Days, The Panic in Central Park, Hello Kitty, Homeward Bound, Love Stories, and I Love You Baby. The Bonus Features also include Deleted and Extended Scenes as well as Inside the Episodes.

“Girls” is a Golden Globe-winning series from HBO that was created by star Lena Dunham along with executive producers Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner. It continues to be an amazing series as each season allows us inside the crazy lives of these characters we have come to love. I am already prepared for season six that begins in February of 2017 because I have so many questions!

Until then, break out seasons one through four of “Girls” and pick up your copy of season five and make it a marathon. These are complicated characters going through life the best way they can with love, friendship and family at the core of their being. That is what makes them so relatable for us all.

In the end — sometimes it’s tough being one of the girls!

Go to http://moviemaven.homestead.com to find out how you can win a copy of “Girls: The Complete Fifth Season” for your own home entertainment library from HBO.

Comments

comments