That’s right, we have a copy of the fun, adventure and a story of a man who stays a NOBODY.

Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul fame is back as Hutch Mansell, a man who lives his life in a routine day by day. That is until one day things change in a matter of seconds and a man who wasn’t a stand out in a crowd is about to ruin a lot of people’s day!

We have a copy for giveaway from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment so you know what to do! Go to http://moviemaven.homestead.com to find out what you need to do! NOBODY is a ride and a reason for Friday nights on the sofa with a sound bar to rattle the walls!

Good luck!

Comments

comments