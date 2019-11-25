World War II’s Siege of Leningrad – in which Nazi Germany blockaded the major Soviet city for 28 months – ranks as perhaps the single most brutal and devastating military campaign in modern history. Now, the story of this unspeakable siege is told through the lives of people caught in the middle of it in BATTLE OF LENINGRAD. This monumental production will premiere on digital platforms and also on Blu-ray and DVD, on December 3, 2019.

We have Blurays up for grabs! Email hellomoviemaven@aol.com with LENINGRAD in the subject line along with your name and address. We will draw and notify winners soon.

Comments

comments