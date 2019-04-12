Coming to Blu-ray from writer/director M. Knight Shyamalan and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment comes the gripping gathering of fear with “Glass.”

Here we are and it has been 19 years since David Dunn (Bruce Willis) discovered he had an unusual ability and has attempted to live a low profile life. Not laying so low after two years is Hedwig (James McAvoy) and the Horde who have struck again and again. Dunn wants to find him before he can destroy more lives.

Discovering where his newest victims are held, Dunn finds them and has a showdown with The Beast. That isn’t the highlight of their meeting, the sudden surrounding of police catches them both off guard. Taken down they are both escorted to the same facility as another famous patient.

Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson) is a psychiatrist who deals with patients suffering from delusions of grandeur and that includes Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson). She isn’t pleased that he has been kept sedated like a zombie since his capture. Having all three, Dr. Staple has only a few days to treat, or convince, all three that they are not super heroes of any kind.

Dunn keeps his cool and doesn’t say much because it seems that the Horde is upset and confused about the confrontation and Mr. Glass is unresponsive. The goal of all three is to get out before Dr. Staple makes sure they are committed for good.

But there are secrets to be revealed coming from unexpected places and those who will do whatever it takes to make sure it is all exposed!

That’s all you are getting from me.

Willis as Dunn slides right back into a role he took on nineteen years ago and it feels like no time has passed. That’s what I have always loved about Willis, the roles he has chosen over his career and, although a few bumps here and there, it never has changed my enjoyment of his performances. Dunn was a broken man who found a connection in his life he didn’t know existed and that is how Willis embraced the character. Nineteen years later, his personality has barely changed but his abilities have sharpened.

Jackson as Mr. Glass (yes, I said Mr.) spends a lot of time comatose but that doesn’t stop his mind from churning. Still believing in who they all are, his twitchy eye isn’t happy with the insights spouted by Dr. Staple. Speaking of her, Paulson is the monologuer of the film and she does her best to convince the gang (because the Horde does constitute a gang) that it’s all in their minds.

Stealing the entire film is McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb/ The Beast, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, Heinrich, Norma and a host of others. There are moments where the camera doesn’t leave his face and characters flash seamlessly like the strobe lights in his room.

Since the 2016 film “Split” of which I’ve watched more times that I can even count, McAvoy slides right into the role of sheer madness and I’m in complete awe of his performance. Playing one or two roles is hard enough but man, oh man, does McAvoy ever show that being about twenty people including rock-hard cut Beast had me totally invested in the film.

Other cast include Luke Kirby as Pierce, Marisa Brown as Carol, Charlayne Woodard as Elijah’s Mother and Adam Thompson as Daryl. Look for Spencer Treat Clark as Joseph and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey.

Bonus features exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital include “The Collection of Main Characters — A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and David Dunn, Elijah Price, Kevin Wendell Crumb and the rest of the family.”

Also “Bringing the Team Back Together,” “David Dunn vs. The Beast,” “Glass Decoded,” “Breaking Glass: The Stunts,” “Connecting the Glass Universe,” “M. Night Shyamalan: Behind the Lens,” “The Sound of Glass,” “Enhancing the Spectacle,” “Raven Hill Memorial” and “Night Vision.”

Adding the DVD bonus features with “Alternate Opening,” “Deleted Scenes of David Alone at Bar,” “Patricia Talks to Cheerleaders,” “David Encounters Pierce,” “Casey in Art Class,” “Dr. Staple Explains Machine,” “Mrs. Price in Waiting Room” and so much more!

I’m not saying anything in the way of details and I’m okay with doing that actually. Living in this social media world I will let someone else spoil it but it certainly won’t be me. Not everyone has had the chance to see it in theatres but with the release of the Blu-ray and DVD are going to be thrilled. The story M. Knight Shyamalan started telling 19 years ago works for me completely in 2019.

There were a few moments where my jaw dropped and seeing it again on Blu-ray there was no change in my behavior. The film is still filled with secrets that still twist, turn and spill in all aspects of these three characters. Watching it once again on Blu-ray there are so many little subtle nuances that just add to the story and make me think ‘why didn’t I see that before?’ Well, probably because I was into it on the big screen and equally as into it on the small.

Well done Mr. Shyamalan! You chose the right actors to bring your story out nineteen years ago and two years ago only to reunite us with them — all of them and what a thrill ride it is!

In the end — the world of superheroes will be shattered!

