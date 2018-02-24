Coming next week (and perfect for a rainy day) on Blu-ray, DVD and digital from Disney, Pixar and directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina is the animated hit “Coco.”

Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) is a young man who is loved by his extended family. As everyone works together in life there seems to be only one thing not accepted — music! That is difficult for Miguel since he absolutely loves music and has to secretly find a way to have it in his life.

His favorite musician is Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), whom Miguel sees as his musical hero. Keeping him away from music is Mama (Sofia Espinosa), Mama Imelda (Alanna Ubach) and Abuelita (Renee Victor), but Mama Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguia) tries to tell Miguel a family secret.

After a confrontation with family, Miguel says the one thing that sends him to the realm of his ancestors. There he finds Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) who says he knows Ernesto and will take Miguel to see him. The problem with the realm of his ancestors is that they aren’t too happy when a living person roams in their land!

On the run with Hector, Miguel finally gets to Ernesto and has the chance to ask the questions his family won’t answer. He also discovers that family secrets can change how a little boy sees his world.

When the story of Hector and Ernesto comes out, Miguel does what he must to help those in his family not be forgotten and bring music back to someone very special!

Gonzalez as the voice of Miguel brings such lovely inflections when he talks. His character is a young man who just doesn’t understand the musical feelings of his family, yet has a yearning in his bones. Yet, the character of Miguel finds amazing strength in the truth.

Bernal as Hector wants nothing more than to not be forgotten — but there are also truths that he wants to be told. Befriending Miguel is the only way he can make that happen. Bernal brings humor to a character that just needs to be remembered.

Bratt as Cruz is definitely full of himself with no remorse over causing his family to turn their backs on music. Miguel learns that family secrets might start out to protect one another but the truth always comes out in the end.

I love the cast of the mamas with their protective natures and ease of using a shoe to smack off anyone who would hurt Miguel. It’s nice to know that happens in so many cultures as my grandmother had a thing for shoe-whacking too! The papas have worked hard and embraced their families with a fierce protection and while the mamas are whacking with shoes, the papas are making shoes.

Two more characters that stand out are Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Frida Kahlo and Edward James Olmos as Chicharron. This is truly a big voice cast but each character brings something endearing to the story.

There are more than two hours of bonus features, including “Commentary,” “Deleted Scenes,” “Paths to Pixar: ‘Coco,’” “The Music of ‘Coco’” and so much more! You can also instantly stream or download on digital on iTunes.

Disney Pixar’s “Coco” is stunning eye candy for everyone who loves animation with an emotional family storyline. That is what Pixar does with ease with its use of such color and vibrancy to enhance everything about a story. The music absolutely stands out and adds even more depth to the film.

The story of Miguel learning the stories of his family is one everyone can relate to no matter what culture you are from. We all want to know where our traditions and yearnings come from and “Coco” gives us a look at one such story giving us all hope and remembering to embrace our families now and forever.

Gather the family together to sing, dance and embrace everything that is love, loyalty, family and traditions. Next Tuesday is the release of Disney Pixar’s fabulous tale that includes it all with “Coco.”

In the end — it’s a celebration of a lifetime!

