Grab a liter of Farva, because the badges are back in ‘Super Troopers 2’

Yes, it’s true — the boys with badges are back with writer/director Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske (aka the Broken Lizard gang) along with Fox Searchlight Pictures in “Super Troopers 2.”

It has been a while since we last saw our favorite Vermont State Troopers as they have moved on since the Fred Savage incident. A telephone call from Captain O’Hagan (Brian Cox) is about to change their downtrodden lives. Telling Mac (Steve Lemme), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), Foster (Paul Soter) and Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar) to meet him in Canada for a fishing trip, it turns out the boys are the catch of the day. Oh yes, and Farva (Kevin Heffernan).

The captain along with Governor Jessman (Lynda Carter) has a proposal for them, discovering that the lines between the United States and Canada are all messed up, it seems that a piece of Canada is about to become a piece of the United States…follow? Good, keep up because this is where it gets good.

The governor puts the gang back in uniform and introduces them to Mountie Podien (Hayes MacArthur), Bellefuille (Tyler Labine) and Archambault (Will Sasso) who aren’t thrilled at all about the changes coming. They are introduced to the town hockey hero Guy LeFranc (Rob Lowe) who owns the town bar & bordello and Genevieve Aubois (Emmanuelle Chriqui) who seems to be the only welcoming person.

As the changes begin to happen, like changing roadway signs and listening to Canadians make it clear that the boys aren’t wanted — they discover crates of illegal guns, phones and weapons. Not sure exactly what is happening, they start searching for who is responsible while, at the same time, deal with the barrage of shenanigans from their Mounties counterparts!

They may not be average law enforcement but they never quit!

Cox as O’Hagan is happy to bring his boys back together and this time completely understands that they aren’t about to change their antics. Believing in second chances he’s fully on board. Chandrasekhar as Thorny brings his mustache back into play and doesn’t hesitate to take on Mounties or a bag of female hormone therapy. I just love his laid-back attitude and straight-faced one-liners.

Lemme as Mac is thrilled to be back and when the mystery of the crates comes about, he is on the case. Stolhanske as Rabbit is on his game and not just solving the crate case as a certain French woman has his full attention. Soter as Foster is definitely one of the boys and follows them and I secretly think hoping it will lead to even more trouble.

Heffernan as Farva doesn’t need a gun fired to get him off and running. I believe the best part of Farva being in Canada is — yes, his happiness in discovering there is somewhere in the world where you can get a liter of liquid. Heffernan is hilarious without question.

MacArthur as Podien, Labine as Bellefuille and Sasso as Archambault (Will) are proud of being Mounties and even prouder that their town has a bar and bordello. I have to say I loved their way of handling the Vermont crew.

Lowe as LeFranc has a horribly funny Canadian accent but then again he does play a former hero hockey player AND has a bar/bordello so actually, I find myself nodding, “Cool.” Chriqui as Genevieve wants to make the guys welcome, especially one warm and fuzzy guy.

Cameos and other cast include Seann William Scott as Trooper Callaghan, Clifton Collins Jr. as the Bus Driver, Damon Wayans Jr. as Trooper Wagner, Bruce McCulloch as Officer Lloyds, Paul Hauser as Lonnie Laloush, Jim Gaffigan as Larry Johnson, Marisa Coughlan as Ursula along with Lynda Carter and Fred Savage.

“Super Troopers” came out in 2001 and here it is seventeen years later and these gents don’t miss a beat. The comedy is on point, the gags are awesome, the band is back together and the crowd in the theatre was thrilled. Simply stated, the anticipation for the film to start was thick in the air.

That’s what makes a film like “Super Troopers” so iconic, the fact that every person I spoke to at the screening could immediately repeat lines and were looking forward to new ones. “Super Troopers 2” gives us ample reasons to laugh, groan, laugh some more and cheer our favorite Vermont state troopers once again! Happy to see them behind the wheel and treating each other with the same torture filled affection is a thrill.

I actually couldn’t eat much popcorn because the laughter would probably have caused me to choke. There isn’t one single thing about “Super Troopers 2” that I didn’t embrace and laugh about.

What really made it all worth the wait is that the Broken Lizard gang didn’t try to reinvent the comedy wheel. Instead, they brought in subtle remembrances from 2001, kept the story close to what each character is known for and I am absolutely okay with both of those things.

Once the film starts it feels like comedy home and it’s hilariously comfortable. Do you have to see the first film? Not really. Should you see the first film? Absolutely! Anyone with a comedy genre collection better have the 2001 film in their cache or else I wouldn’t be friends with them.

“Super Troopers 2” means a night of serious laughs!

In the end — the time is right meow!

