He’s one of our guys. Grip it and rip it. John Daly. He just won the Insperity Invitational. This was LJD (Long John Daly’s) first victory on the Champions Tour, and hopefully many more for one of the most popular golfers around.

Daly has had his problems from course meltdowns, suspensions, fines, divorces to stints in rehab. John’s first win was the 1991 PGA Championship, where he came from out of nowhere. Everyone was cheering for John when he won the 1995 Open Championship, and again when he won the Buick Invitational in 2004, but that was his last major victory until now.

Daly possesses that little boy quality of never wanting to grow up. People have always been on John’s side even when he went into detox convulsions at the Air Canada Championship.

What other golfer has ever sold T-shirts and trinkets in a Hooters parking lot at the Masters? We Americans have always rooted for the underdog and Daly seems to fit that role to a tee.

John is the workingman’s champion and never seems to disappoint. His comments after this victory were just what we all come to expect from him: “I just want a Miller Light. That’s all I want.”

Yep, who can’t relate to America’s favorite golfer?

