Pauly Shore and Steve-O kick this outrageous, raunchy comedy into high gear. When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there’s a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave! When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up, and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party — and ruining their marriage? Also starring Chris Kattan (A Night at the Roxbury), Bobby Lee (“MADtv”), Erik Griffin (Murder Mystery), and more!

