This week on Blu-ray from writer John Hughes, director Chris Columbus and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is a signal that the holidays are upon us with “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Once again, the Christmas season is here and there is a mad dash to the airport for the McCallisters. Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) becomes confused and separated from his family. Taking the plane he thinks his family is on, Kevin ends up in the Big Apple!

Checking into a swanky hotel, Kevin takes advantage of life in the big city and a twitchy hotel manager Mr. Hector (Tim Curry) to live it up a little. He meets the Pigeon Lady (Brenda Fricker) in the park and, after hearing her story knows things must change. He also is drawn to a toy store owned by E.F. Duncan (Eddie Bracken) that is magical for many.

He also sees Harry (Joe Pesci) & Marv (Daniel Stern), the burglars who made his life difficult back home and learns what they have planned — and it isn’t good. When Harry and Marv see Kevin, their lust for revenge brings them right into the hands of a master kid who knows how to set traps!

In the meantime, mom Kate (Catherine O’Hara) and dad Peter (John Heard) realize they have once again lost their son and will do what they have to when it comes to having the family together for the holidays.

It is another McCallister Christmas to remember!

Culkin as Kevin is now and forever the kid who brought a twist to Christmas and also brought this series of films into everyone’s holiday. Now that the film is on Blu-ray, it means families can actually plan a movie night that includes the antics of Kevin and the gang. In this film, Culkin is still that kid who has a twinkle in his eye and really isn’t afraid of much once he gets it in his head that no one is going to ruin another holiday!

Pesci as Harry is hilarious, continually and amazingly hilarious. Of course, Pesci can play a bad guy with the best of them as he has proven over and over again. When it comes to comedy, Pesci is equally as talented, and no one can say differently. Stern as Marv is the guy who follows along with everything — even when he knows it might not end well. I love Stern in this role because he has such a childlike quality and yes, he sure can do a pratfall like no one else!

Fricker as the Pigeon Lady is lovely, endearing, sweet and reminds me of the bird-lady in Mary Poppins. I don’t mind that at all because she gives Kevin focus on the true meaning of love and friendship — even with bird droppings on her shoulder. Bracken as E.F. Duncan is a man who still has a heart for the holidays and an even bigger heart for knowing what his city needs.

O’Hara as Kate is a mother on a mission as she once again navigates the terror that is getting home. Heard as Peter seems less stressed, but then again Kate has enough for everyone.

It must be said that seeing Tim Curry in the role of the concierge is nothing short of fantastic. His facial expressions are perfect and every scene he is in I savor. Yes, a Curry fan most definitely, and in this film he deserves a shout out!

Other cast include Devin Ratray as Buzz, Hillary Wolf as Megan, Maureen Shay as Linnie, Michael Maronna as Jeff, Gerry Bamman as Uncle Frank, and Terrie Snell as Aunt Leslie. The film also hosts Rob Schneider as the Bellman, Bob Eubanks as the Ding-Dang-Dong Host, Rip Taylor, Jaye P. Morgan, Jimmie Walker and Ally Sheedy.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings award-winning global product and new entertainment to DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD. Their amazing collection offers fans an opportunity to expand their own home libraries with the best films. To discover what other titles they have, go to www.fox.com.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” is such an amazing family film filled with humor, family, life, love and all the insanity that goes with that (even if you have to nutty burglars chasing you around). My own kids watched all of the “Home Alone” films over and over, never tiring of the antics and now they are sharing their memories to a new generation.

So when out doing early holiday shopping (admit it — you are doing it!), pick up a copy for your own home entertainment library and let Kevin, Harry and Marv along with the entire McCallister family help you celebrate with “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

In the end — he is up past his bedtime in a city that never sleeps!

Comments

comments