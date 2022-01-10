Jeri Jacquin

Coming to Prime Video from directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska is the return to our favorite monster destination with HOTEL TRANSLVANIA: Transformania.

Dracula (Brian Hull) is throwing a bit of a gathering for family and friends. He has made a decision that affects Mavis (Selena Gomez) and husband Johnny (Andy Samberg). When Johnny discovers what it is, he gets carried away which spooks Dracula. Changing his mind about the decision, Mavis and Johnny are surprised.

Johnny decides he will fix everything and goes to Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) to become a monster and fix everything. Dracula freaks out and in the process of trying to stop Johnny showing Mavin his new monster-ness, he turns into a human! But Dracula is not the only one that gets to see the other side of being a monster.

Frankenstein (Brad Abrell) gets to see how the other half lives, Wayne (Steve Buscemi) becomes a bit seen, an un-wrapped Murray (Keegan-Michael Key) and Griffin (David Spade) is howling a new song and the machine that did the damage ends up broken. Dracula panics, as he tends to do, and asks Van Helsing how to fix it. Well, that’s where things get interesting. There is a place in the middle of a jungle that has the mysterious crystal needed to change everybody back!

Dracula convinces the guys to stay away from anyone that would see them, especially Mavis, while he and Johnny go on a mission. Then again, telling the group not to tell Mavis is like asking them to tell Mavis and when Eunice (Fran Drescher) finds out what’s happening – all monsterness breaks loose!

With the help of Ericka (Kathryn Hahn) and her monster hunting skills, they find Johnny and Dracula to help them finds the crystal – especially since Johnny is becoming more and more of a monster they cannot control!

It is a family thing!

Hull as Dracula takes up the mantle and gives his character the insanity and chaos of the scary hotel owner. When he makes the decision regarding Johnny and Mavis, the panick sets in quickly and as Dracula tends to do, tries to find a way out of it bringing mayhem. Gomez as Mavis is raising her young son and aware that Johnny can be a handful but would not change anything. Realizing what is happening between her dad and Johnny, Gomez gives her character the get up and go to try and fix what they messed up.

Samberg as Johnny is, what I consider, a hot mess kind of person. He is emotionally unable to act like an adult which is how it all starts but his heart is in the right place. Trying to make it right with Mavis, Samberg gives Johnny the faith in family and his father-in-law.

Hahn as Ericka is still happy with Dracula and will do what ever it takes to keep him from doing something silly. It also gives her a chance to relive a little of her monster hunter days. Drescher as Eunice is also all about doing whatever it takes to keep her family and friends safe.

Gaffigan, Abrell, Buscemi, Key and Spade are a barrel of fun and silliness. Trying to keep their word to Dracula, it does not work when Mavis, Eunice and Erika make it clear they are not going to take any nonsense. Let’s face it, the gang is hilarious no matter what!

Other cast includes Molly Shannon as Wanda, Asher Blinkoff as Dennis, Zoe Berri as Winnie, Asher Bishop as Wesley, Tyler Blevins as Tyler, Victoria Comez as Young Mavis, Aaron LaPlante as the Gremlin Pilot.

HOTEL TRANSLVANIA: Tranformania is a fun family film that means one thing – get the family together, pop that huge bag of popcorn, fuzzy blanket on the sofa at the ready and prepare to giggle like crazy. From the HOTEL TRANSLYVANIA family to yours, get ready for a bit of Transformania!

In the end – change can be scary!

