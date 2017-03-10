On DVD and Digital HD from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment in time for spring is the next colorful adventure from the crazy gang from “Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade.”

Manny (Ray Romano), Diego (Denis Leary), Sid (John Leguizamo), Ellie (Queen Latifah) and the rest of the gang are back! Spring is coming and it’s time to celebrate. Of course Manny and Diego think that means sitting in front of the cave TV. window watching their favorite games instead of helping Ellie gather eggs to dye.

Meanwhile Sid has another Sid-idea and tells Manny and Diego he is opening up an egg sitting service. Being a sloth just lying around is something Sid can relate to and thinks his idea will be a big hit. Reaching out to the other creatures he actually manages to get a few Moms that need an egg-sitting break.

While “sitting” the eggs disappear and the parents are beside themselves. Manny, Diego and Ellie swing into action and discover a map with a ransom note demanding a boat in exchange for the eggs. Thinking they can outsmart the dastardly ex-pirate bunny Squint (Seth Green), they find an ally in bunny Clint (Blake Anderson) who wants to make things right.

This is the world’s first egg hunt!

Of course there is absolutely nothing downer to say about the gang. Romano comes in with everything that is Manny. Still the grumpy protective mammoth of this ice age motley crew, he always does what’s right. He loves his family and friends so don’t let the complaining fool you. Leary as Diego has always been the character I have loved watch coming around. He is a saber with a heart of gold and don’t let the long-tooth sway you otherwise.

Leguizamo as Sid is…well Sid. He clearly loves his herd and only wants to fit in the best way possible. Of course that usually leads to chaos in some form but it doesn’t mean he won’t have back up from Manny and Diego. It’s good to know who your true friends are. Latifah as Ellie is the motherly matriarch of the herd and is making sure that holiday celebrations are big, colorful and include everyone. When the eggs go missing, Ellie gets a mindset that is purely parental and I relate to her and all the hilarity that follows.

Green as Squint gets a chance to be the bad-bunny of the story. Still upset about what happened to Captain Gutt and the boat, he wants a new boat and his old life back. Anderson as Clint knows his hare-brained brother and the idea to steal the eggs isn’t cool. Not about to let things get out of hand, he helps the group but not before trouble slows everything down.

Other cast include Keke Palmer as Peaches, Seann W. Scott as Crash, Josh Peck as Eddie, Lili Estefan as Gladys Glypto, Wendy Williams as Condor Mom, Gabriel Iglesias as Cholly Bear, Taraji P. Henson as Ethel and Chris Wedge as Scrat.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings award-winning global product and new entertainment to DVD, Bluray, and Digital HD.

“Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade” is absolutely fun, hilarious, colorful and needs to be sitting along every “Ice Age” film in the home library collection. There is everything to love with the celebration of spring, Easter and the traditions of egg coloring and the

fun filled hunt. “Ice Age” has always brought the storylines that include family and that means no matter what species you are.

The acceptance of each other has been a constant mainstay of the “Ice Age” series and it continues. There are so many life lessons that include diversity of these creatures, acceptance of their differences and a tolerance — of course I’m speaking of Sid here! The folks at Blue Sky Studios give families everything we love about the “Ice Age” gang and then top it off with a great ensemble cast that have returned and humor that keeps both kids and kids at heart laughing.

The DVD includes the special features of “Ice Age: Collision Course Cosmic Scrat-tastrophe,” “Ice Age — The Story So Far”, “Six Scrat Shorts” and “Lost Footage.” The Digital HD means you can watch “Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade” on the family television, computer, tablet or Smartphone.

In the end — the gang is here to help celebrate Easter!

