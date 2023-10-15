Into The Fire Undaunted Courage Book 1 Irene Hannon Revell Pub Oct 17th, 2023

Into The Fire by Irene Hannon has a former smokejumper, arson investigator Bri Tucker knows her way around fires. But after a mysterious blaze takes the life of a former colleague, Bri inherits a curious puzzle from him that raises questions about several fiery deaths. Someone, however, doesn’t want her picking up where he left off in search of answers.



When she teams up with ATF Special Agent Marc Davis to solve the puzzle, the danger escalates. But will they manage to track down the person behind the mysterious deaths before their budding romance–and maybe even their lives–go up in flames?



The bestselling and award-winning queen of romantic suspense is back with a brand-new series that is sure to get your adrenaline pumping as you burn through the pages to discover the truth.

Elise Cooper: How did you get the idea for the series?

Irene Hannon: I always base my series on relationships. In the past, I’ve done brothers, sisters, brothers/sisters, former college roommates turned PIs, FBI buddies. Readers seem to enjoy the family/friendship connections that tie the books together. So, for my “Undaunted Courage series,” I feature three people from difficult backgrounds who were placed in the foster system as children and were all adopted by the same parents. They aren’t blood siblings, but siblings of the heart.

EC: How did you get the idea for this story?

IH: I wanted to focus on a crime I’d never featured in any of my previous eighteen suspense novels, and arson came to mind. Once I had the crime, I started thinking about the main characters. During my firefighting research, I came across information on smoke jumpers, and I knew I had to give my heroine that backstory. Who better to pair her with than an ATF special agent as they investigate a mysterious puzzle left by a colleague of Bri’s who perished in a fire.

EC: How would you describe the killer?

IH: Ruthless, devious, focused on revenge—and very, very scary.

EC: How would you describe Bri?

IH: Brave, smart, tenacious, strong, and loyal are the first words that come to mind. At the same time, she does struggle with self-esteem issues, thanks to her difficult past, and she doesn’t trust easily.

EC: Please describe Marc.

IH: Swoon-worthy! He’s a perfect hero. Intelligent, empathetic, dedicated, handsome—and he has a very caring heart.

EC: Do you think their relationship was a slow burn and what factors led for them to become attached?

IH: Great pun—and yes, definitely a slow burn. Neither is looking for romance when Into the Fire begins. Bri had a bad experience out west as a smokejumper that has left her wary of men, and Marc’s priority is getting established in a new job and caring for his ailing grandmother. But as they work together to solve the puzzle Bri inherited, sparks begin to appear both in the case and between them.

EC: Next books?

IH: My next book, Sandcastle Inn, will be out in April. That will be Book 10 in my long-running Hope Harbor series. Book 2 in the “Undaunted Courage series” will be out in October 2024. It will feature Jack Tucker, a police detective, who must determine whether a traumatized murder witness’ claim that she’s being targeted is true—and if it is, figure out who is behind the relentless campaign that seems designed to destroy her credibility…and perhaps her life.

THANK YOU!!

Comments

comments