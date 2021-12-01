Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch

The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge

Gold Valley Books 13 and 14

Maisey Yates

Oct/Dec 2021

Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch, “Gold Valley” book 13, and The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge“Gold Valley” book 14, by Maisey Yates both have an underlying theme of overcoming grief. In addition, each book has a novella that also touches on grief. There is a range of feelings that are present in each: hope, joy, despair, anger, and understanding. As with all her books, Yates is the master of banter between the characters. Whether making the reader laugh or cry they feel they are a fly on the wall as they listen to the characters’ conversations.

Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch has best friends, Jake Daniels, and Callie Carson, agreeing to a marriage of convenience. What makes this book fun is that all the Daniels family is front and center. But the plot focuses on the cousin Jake and Callie. She shows up at his ranch with a marriage proposal. To fulfill her dreams of riding a saddle bronc, she needs her inheritance. And to access that, she needs a husband.

After losing his parents, along with the other Daniels’ children, in a plane crash, he refuses to get attached, believing that once he loves someone, he will lose them. So, he decides to just exist and not feel. Callie also has feelings of loss, because she feels she is her parent’s replacement to Sophie, the daughter they lost to an illness before Callie was born.

The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge features Jake’s brother Colt Daniels. He also has issues with grief and loss; besides his parents he lost a good friend on the rodeo circuit. He agrees to have a one-night stand with Mallory Chance. But the small town epitomizes the saying “it’s a small world,” after he turns out to be her landlord and related by marriage to her brother, Griffin. Mallory became a mid-wife after having a still-born birth and has now decided to move closer to her brother. She wants a fresh start, especially from her live-in boyfriend of fifteen years who is a man-child. Colt and Mallory become close when they decide to work together to tend to a newborn. This baby, his goddaughter, was left with him by the mother who wants a fresh start.

Both books have a solid romance with interesting characters. These books are page-turners as readers take a journey with the characters. Family loss, grieving, and finding love are themes that have great meaning.

Elise Cooper: You explore grief in both books?

Maisey Yates: A lot of my stories have conversations with grief. Funny, but my books that deal with heavy grief tend to win awards. In case, you want to know, I did write these books prior to having a real adult experience with grief, when I lost my mother. One of the books was written while my mom was in hospice. One of the wonderful things about writing is the healing process. I know I can deal with these horrible things that come up after a death and put them in my stories. For me, grief is a good vehicle to push my characters to the edge.

EC: There is a lot about rodeos in Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch. Do you like them?

MY: Yes! I enjoy going to rodeos. My goal is to get out to the Pendleton Round Up rodeo in Oregon. It is a week-long celebration of western heritage that includes parades, concerts, a night pageant, shops, and of course rodeo events.

EC: How would you describe the hero, Jake Daniels?

MY: Very broken and protective. There was a thread that called my heroes “disasters in Stetsons that are in need of therapy, not a relationship.” I thought no way. These are fictional characters who need love and are afraid of commitments because of something that went on in their life. He is brave, vulnerable, and caring.

EC: How would you describe the heroine, Callie Carson?

MY: Stubborn, determined, sassy, a tough cookie. She is a straight-talker, honest, spirited, and strong. When I was writing her, I thought about one of my favorite books growing up, Caddie Woodlawn, a historical western. Caddie Woodlawn is a real adventurer. She’d rather hunt than sew and plow than bake and tries to beat her brother’s dares every chance she gets. At the end of the book, she is more receptive to those feminine qualities of cooking. At first, I was disappointed, thinking she caved. But when I read it again as a teenager, I understood why she embraced some feminine qualities. I like my heroines to have a journey going from Tomboy to woman. Callie realizes she does not have to give up her interests, nor does she have to reject the idea of femininity to be strong.

EC: Callie saw with the Daniels’ family how she too could be feminine and strong?

MY: You are referring to the book quote, “Sammy, was a flurry of motion, hair, and diaphanous fabrics. Police Chief Pansy was the female counterpart to Ryder, with Rose, the youngest, most stubborn, and outspoken. Iris, the oldest of that sibling group, was maternal, but with a dry, quiet wit that snuck up out of nowhere. They are people who know their own minds but are all different. They show her, she can be different, but also strong.” Callie also noticed that Rose was a lot like her, a spirited tomboy about her own age. Pansy was tough as nails and very spirited. Iris was softer and more traditional. Sammy was an earth mother. Callie found it fascinating to by surrounded by all these different kinds of femininity.

EC: What were the roles of Jake and Callie’s parents in the book?

MY: Jake and his family addressed grief from different angles. Jake lost his parents, while Callie’s parents were still hurting over losing her sister Sophie. Her late sister was a shadow over Callie just as Jake’s parents were a shadow over him. They are not there, but in a sense are there, affecting everything Jake and Callie did.

EC: Please explain the quote, “Take the shrapnel out, heal the wound.”

MY: Jake had issues. He is hanging on to what is infecting the wound. The wound is kept festering because he feeds it so it can never heal. Jake doesn’t want to let go of the pain because he sees it as keeping him safe where he does not have to move on. He does not want to be happy because he fears it can be taken away so the wound will reopen.

EC: The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge had an ex-boyfriend, Jared, who was mean. I thought you would have him come back to Mallory and have Colt react.

MY: I wrote that scene where Colt punches him in the face. I took it out because I did want the plot to quit being about Jared. He should not have any more space in her life. For me, she told him to F off, so she was done with him. Instead, I wrote a scene about her dealing with a client emergency. This way Mallory was able to grow and address her own issues. I basically bait and switched myself.

EC: How would you describe Colt?

MY: A control freak and alpha male. Artistic. He crafted wood, which is how he expresses himself. He also plays the guitar. My husband and family are all musicians. The scene where Colt picks up the guitar at family gatherings is what our family does. I unintentionally reference and admire my dad and husband. I project them onto my heroes.

EC: How would you describe Mallory?

MY: Smart, a work in progress. She has a strength in work, but not so much in her personal life. She is loyal, persistent, feels she must prove herself, and wants to save people.

EC: What about the relationship?

MY: With Jared, he was more of a habit. She did not love him. It was dysfunctional, one-sided, and created low self-esteem. She grew and matured, while he never did. It fostered the worst parts of each other. They were co-dependent.

EC: What about the relationship with Colt?

MY: He is supportive. He thought they were matched together because of fate. They both helped each other with their own issues. I think at times he is more vulnerable than she was.

EC: How about the sibling relationship between Mallory and Griffin?

MY: They had a good home life, but with different parental experiences. She felt very overshadowed by him. She saw him as exceptional. I think some of it is older child versus younger child. She idolizes her older brother and sees him as better than her. Mallory has a little bit of hero worship and a little bit of jealousy.

EC: What about your next books?

MY: In March 2022 will be the book written with my author friends: Nicole Helm, Jackie Ashenden, and Caitlin Crews. It is titled Sweet Home Cowboy and comes out in March 2022. Four Hathaway sisters had grown up apart, but they agree to move to Jasper Creek, Oregon, to revitalize their grandfather’s farm. It is very humorous.

In May 2022 Unbridle Cowboy, in the “Four Corners Ranch series” has hero Sawyer Garrett becoming a single dad to tiny baby June. He needs to find a woman to be a mother to his infant daughter. He decides to do it how the pioneers did: he puts out an ad for a mail-order bride. Accepting is Evelyn Moore. She can’t believe she’s agreed to uproot her city life to marry a stranger in Oregon. But having escaped one near-disastrous marriage, she’s desperate for change. This series will have some cross-over with the Gold Valley and Copper Ridge series.

In June 2022 Ruby McKee Comes Home will be published. Ruby McKee is found abandoned on a bridge as a newborn baby by the McKee sisters, she’s become the unofficial mascot of Pear Blossom, Oregon, a symbol of hope in the wake of a devastating loss. Ruby is on a quest for the truth about her origins, but it uncovers a devastating secret. It will have a romance, a little bit of mystery, and family.

THANK YOU!!

Gold Valley Book 13

The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge

Gold Valley Book 14

Oct/Dec 2021

Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch, “Gold Valley” book 13, and The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge“Gold Valley” book 14, by Maisey Yates both have an underlying theme of overcoming grief. In addition, each book has a novella that also touches on grief. There is a range of feelings that are present in each: hope, joy, despair, anger, and understanding. As with all her books, Yates is the master of banter between the characters. Whether making the reader laugh or cry they feel they are a fly on the wall as they listen to the characters’ conversations.

Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch has best friends, Jake Daniels, and Callie Carson, agreeing to a marriage of convenience. What makes this book fun is that all the Daniels family is front and center. But the plot focuses on the cousin Jake and Callie. She shows up at his ranch with a marriage proposal. To fulfill her dreams of riding a saddle bronc, she needs her inheritance. And to access that, she needs a husband.

After losing his parents, along with the other Daniels’ children, in a plane crash, he refuses to get attached, believing that once he loves someone, he will lose them. So, he decides to just exist and not feel. Callie also has feelings of loss, because she feels she is her parent’s replacement to Sophie, the daughter they lost to an illness before Callie was born.

The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge features Jake’s brother Colt Daniels. He also has issues with grief and loss; besides his parents he lost a good friend on the rodeo circuit. He agrees to have a one-night stand with Mallory Chance. But the small town epitomizes the saying “it’s a small world,” after he turns out to be her landlord and related by marriage to her brother, Griffin. Mallory became a mid-wife after having a still-born birth and has now decided to move closer to her brother. She wants a fresh start, especially for her live-in boyfriend of fifteen years who is a man-child. Colt and Mallory become close when they decide to work together to tend to a newborn. This baby, his goddaughter, was left with him by the mother who wants a fresh start.

Both books have a solid romance with interesting characters. These books are page-turners as readers take a journey with the characters. Family loss, grieving, and finding love are themes that have great meaning.

Elise Cooper: You explore grief in both books?

Maisey Yates: A lot of my stories have conversations with grief. Funny, but my books that deal with heavy grief tend to win awards. In case, you want to know, I did write these books prior to having a real adult experience with grief, when I lost my mother. One of the books was written while my mom was in hospice. One of the wonderful things about writing is the healing process. I know I can deal with these horrible things that come up after a death and put them in my stories. For me, grief is a good vehicle to push my characters to the edge.

EC: There is a lot about rodeos in Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch. Do you like them?

MY: Yes! I enjoy going to rodeos. My goal is to get out to the Pendleton Round Up rodeo in Oregon. It is a week-long celebration of western heritage that includes parades, concerts, a night pageant, shops, and of course rodeo events.

EC: How would you describe the hero, Jake Daniels?

MY: Very broken and protective. There was a thread that called my heroes “disasters in Stetsons that are in need of therapy, not a relationship.” I thought no way. These are fictional characters who need love and are afraid of commitments because of something that went on in their life. He is brave, vulnerable, and caring.

EC: How would you describe the heroine, Callie Carson?

MY: Stubborn, determined, sassy, a tough cookie. She is a straight-talker, honest, spirited, and strong. When I was writing her, I thought about one of my favorite books growing up, Caddie Woodlawn, a historical western. Caddie Woodlawn is a real adventurer. She’d rather hunt than sew and plow than bake and tries to beat her brother’s dares every chance she gets. At the end of the book, she is more receptive to those feminine qualities of cooking. At first, I was disappointed, thinking she caved. But when I read it again as a teenager, I understood why she embraced some feminine qualities. I like my heroines to have a journey going from Tomboy to woman. Callie realizes she does not have to give up her interests, nor does she have to reject the idea of femininity to be strong.

EC: Callie saw with the Daniels’ family how she too could be feminine and strong?

MY: You are referring to the book quote, “Sammy, was a flurry of motion, hair, and diaphanous fabrics. Police Chief Pansy was the female counterpart to Ryder, with Rose, the youngest, most stubborn, and outspoken. Iris, the oldest of that sibling group, was maternal, but with a dry, quiet wit that snuck up out of nowhere. They are people who know their own minds but are all different. They show her, she can be different, but also strong.” Callie also noticed that Rose was a lot like her, a spirited tomboy about her own age. Pansy was tough as nails and very spirited. Iris was softer and more traditional. Sammy was an earth mother. Callie found it fascinating to by surrounded by all these different kinds of femininity.

EC: What were the roles of Jake and Callie’s parents in the book?

MY: Jake and his family addressed grief from different angles. Jake lost his parents, while Callie’s parents were still hurting over losing her sister Sophie. Her late sister was a shadow over Callie just as Jake’s parents were a shadow over him. They are not there, but in a sense are there, affecting everything Jake and Callie did.

EC: Please explain the quote, “Take the shrapnel out, heal the wound.”

MY: Jake had issues. He is hanging on to what is infecting the wound. The wound is kept festering because he feeds it so it can never heal. Jake doesn’t want to let go of the pain because he sees it as keeping him safe where he does not have to move on. He does not want to be happy because he fears it can be taken away so the wound will reopen.

EC: The True Cowboy of Sunset Ridge had an ex-boyfriend, Jared, who was mean. I thought you would have him come back to Mallory and have Colt react.

MY: I wrote that scene where Colt punches him in the face. I took it out because I did want the plot to quit being about Jared. He should not have any more space in her life. For me, she told him to F off, so she was done with him. Instead, I wrote a scene about her dealing with a client emergency. This way Mallory was able to grow and address her own issues. I basically bait and switched myself.

EC: How would you describe Colt?

MY: A control freak and alpha male. Artistic. He crafted wood, which is how he expresses himself. He also plays the guitar. My husband and family are all musicians. The scene where Colt picks up the guitar at family gatherings is what our family does. I unintentionally reference and admire my dad and husband. I project them onto my heroes.

EC: How would you describe Mallory?

MY: Smart, a work in progress. She has a strength in work, but not so much in her personal life. She is loyal, persistent, feels she must prove herself, and wants to save people.

EC: What about the relationship?

MY: With Jared, he was more of a habit. She did not love him. It was dysfunctional, one-sided, and created low self-esteem. She grew and matured, while he never did. It fostered the worst parts of each other. They were co-dependent.

EC: What about the relationship with Colt?

MY: He is supportive. He thought they were matched together because of fate. They both helped each other with their own issues. I think at times he is more vulnerable than she was.

EC: How about the sibling relationship between Mallory and Griffin?

MY: They had a good home life, but with different parental experiences. She felt very overshadowed by him. She saw him as exceptional. I think some of it is older child versus younger child. She idolizes her older brother and sees him as better than her. Mallory has a little bit of hero worship and a little bit of jealousy.

EC: What about your next books?

MY: In March 2022 will be the book written with my author friends: Nicole Helm, Jackie Ashenden, and Caitlin Crews. It is titled Sweet Home Cowboy and comes out in March 2022. Four Hathaway sisters had grown up apart, but they agree to move to Jasper Creek, Oregon, to revitalize their grandfather’s farm. It is very humorous.

In May 2022 Unbridle Cowboy, in the “Four Corners Ranch series” has hero Sawyer Garrett becoming a single dad to tiny baby June. He needs to find a woman to be a mother to his infant daughter. He decides to do it how the pioneers did: he puts out an ad for a mail-order bride. Accepting is Evelyn Moore. She can’t believe she’s agreed to uproot her city life to marry a stranger in Oregon. But having escaped one near-disastrous marriage, she’s desperate for change. This series will have some cross-over with the Gold Valley and Copper Ridge series.

In June 2022 Ruby McKee Comes Home will be published. Ruby McKee is found abandoned on a bridge as a newborn baby by the McKee sisters, she’s become the unofficial mascot of Pear Blossom, Oregon, a symbol of hope in the wake of a devastating loss. Ruby is on a quest for the truth about her origins, but it uncovers a devastating secret. It will have a romance, a little bit of mystery, and family.

THANK YOU!!

Comments

comments