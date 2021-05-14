Jeri Jacquin

Coming to DVD from director Giorgio Serafini and Screen Media is love, life and having a SENIOR MOMENT.

Victor Martin (William Shatner) is a man about his Palm Springs town, especially driving his beautiful car hanging with buddy Sal (Christopher Lloyd). Discussing how their friends are losing their fun, it changes when the lovely Kristen (Katrina Bowden) joins them for the evening.

Keeping themselves entertainment with car local Pablo (Carlos Miranda) makes for a fun Friday night. That puts Victor in court to defend himself against D.A. Tess Woodson (Beth Littleford) and it does not go so well as the one thing he loves is taken away. He has thirty days to clear everything up and until then, he is grounded.

Fed up with being so limited, Victor meets up with Rock Kendall (Don McManus) who not only lets him know the wrangling going on but promises him, for a fee, that he will get his license back. Rock tries many different ways to get Victor to stop getting distracted and once again show skills!

At the local café where homemade sweets abound is Caroline Summer (Jean Smart) who loves the art created by Diego (Esai Morales) and has great help with Sonia (Maya Stojan). By happenstance, Victor runs into Caroline on a bus and now her in café impressed by what he sees and fixated by a clock on the wall. A friendship comes about between Victor and Caroline much to the dismay of Diego.

That is not stopping a great friendship from being the best part of their days!

Shatner as Victor is in the role of a man who can not get enough of his fast car and young women. Hanging out with his friends from time to time keeps him moving and getting a mental workout from Rock is filling his days. The best part is the wonderful chemistry on screen with his co-star who balances out his life. Shatner is hilarious and heart warming at the same time.

Smart as Caroline is a self-proclaimed bohemian organic baker who enjoys the life, she has carved out for herself. Meeting Victor brings a little silliness and joy into her life, even when he does things that are not exactly what she is used to. Smart is charming and her character is not afraid to be wildly bohemian and strong in her convictions.

Lloyd as friend Sal wants his buddy to be happy and sees that with Caroline. Lloyd has really made roles for himself playing these cool characters. Miranda as Pablo is cool and feels an obligation to Victor. He really is sweet and, to my way of thinking, the younger version of Victor. McManus as Rock gives Victor the tools he needs to beat the wrap!

Other cast include Maya Stojan as Sonia, Melissa Greenspan as Officer Nancy, Joe Estevez, Jack Wallace as Ted, Kim Estes as Billy, Ron Gilbert as Mike, and Valarie Pettiford as Judge Miller.

The Bonus Features for SENIOR MOMENT WITH Director/Producer Commentary, Behind the Scenes with the Cast and Crew of Senior Moment and Bad Boy Rocker Music Video.

SENIOR MOMENT is fun, charming, sweet, and filled with emotion and a caring many hope to find later in life. There is such a wide range of characters and each of them has a story to tell. There are old friendships that are solid and dependable, there are new friendships based on only moments of time, and there are friendships that turn into something quite beautiful.

This is a cast that brings years of experience to the screen for sure, but it is also a case that they never miss a beat working together. The story is unexpected and brought out a lot of giggles and a look at the conservation of a desert animal that needs a little attention as well.

In the end – it is never too late to fall in love again!

