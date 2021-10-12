Jeri Jacquin

Coming to Bluray and Digital from director Agata Alexander and Lionsgate is a world turned sideways when given plenty of WARNING.

The future is a place that is dealing with technological issues. As AI find their voice, now it is the human race that is dealing with the repercussions. Relationships have taken a turn and to make matters worse, there is a global storm that is causing outages.

Watching it all is as astronaut in deep space who is trying to understand ‘why me?’ while down on earth the same questions are being asked. Love comes up against technology in a way that turns one against another, uses one against another and sees being human as the lowliest form.

Searching for ‘god’ becomes the only human thing left and that comes with a few realizations of its own.

WARNING is a film that is filled with stories of relationship, struggles, and lives that are one second away from the end.

The cast includes Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon, Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett, Tomasz Kot, Kylie Bunbury, Garance Marillier, Tony Garrn, Annabel Mullion and Richard Pettyfer.

WARNING takes one story at a time, one character at a time but they each have something in common. It is either the realization that technology craves human interaction and affection or that technology has no use for humans at all and, in a sense has a distain for them.

The characters in the film are each unaware of how close they are to extinction but then again, they crave something as one finds god in a wake up call each morning. Another tries to understand a relationship with something that has no expiration date.

WARNING gives us all the opportunity to discuss the role of technology in our world and when to say stop. This is a far reaching look at where it can go and how the roles can flip so quickly. The title is exactly that, a warning in its most realistic terms because, as we all know, anything is possible!

This is the way the world ends!

