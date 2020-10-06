Jeri Jacquin

In theatres and coming to Digital from writer/directors Alex H. Fischer, Eleanor Wilson and Bleeker Street is a tale of unplugging in order to SAVE YOURSELVES.

In a world where putting down your phone can be cause for therapy, Su (Sunita Mani) and Jack (John Reynolds) cannot seem to find alone time without their phones. Their friend Ralph (Ben Sinclair) comes to visit and tells them that he finds peace away from technology in a remote cabin.

Thinking it is exactly they need to disconnect from the world and reconnect with one another, off they go. Spending time talking, playing games and enjoying each other’s company, Suni makes sure their phones are turned off without telling Jack. After a night of fun, they wake to a, well poofy thing in their cabin. After it quickly escapes Jack and Suni wonder what could be going on.

Turning their phones on they discover that something has happened in the world. The poofy thing that came into their cabin has a bit of an alcohol problem and he is not really keen on people either. Suni and Jack try to make it back to civilization but what is attacking the planet has other plans.

Reynolds as Jack is a man who is attached to his phone and has an issue with lashing out in his sleep. His character is funny, insecure, and addicted to a phone that he believes is everything in his life dragging him away from commitments to Su.

Mani as Su wants more from their relationship but has a problem with letting go of her phone as well. When their friend offers up his cabin, Su sees this as a great opportunity to get reacquainted with Reynolds without the bother of phones ringing, messages or mindless scrolling. When the poof shows up, she springs into action, but it might not be enough.

Shout out to Sinclair as Ralph, convincing Jack and Su to spend time away. With friends like Ralph, who needs…well, you get it.

Bleeker Street is a New York City film company that has brought outstanding films to the public. Their library includes TRUMBO, DENIAL, THE LOST CITY OF Z, BEIRUT, HOTEL MUMBAI, ORDINARY LOVE and THE ROADS NOT TAKEN. For more information on the titles from Bleeker Street please visit www.bleeckerstreetmedia.com.

SAVE YOURSELVES is a relationship-alien-survival film at its simplest. The film is about Jack and Su but then again what is a relationship without dealing with outer space. I mean every time I go to the desert; I deal with seeing UFO’s and aggressive little green, grey ummm…persons so there is that.

These characters begin with the distractions of technology, take a chance on getting away from it all and end up dealing with technology from another world. It is what happens in between that is hilarious., complicated, maternal and hilarious.

SAVE YOURSELVES received nomination nods from both the Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival and a Grand Jury Prize Nominee at the Sundance Film Festival.

In the end – turning off their phones was the dumbest thing they could have done on the planet!

