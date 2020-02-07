MIDWAY is being released by Lionsgate Home Entertainment — Digital February 4, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD February 18.

Coming to Digital on February 4th and 4K Ultra HD, Bluray and DVD on February 18th from director Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate Home Entertainment is the epic story of MIDWAY.

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we have FIVE combo packs of MIDWAY waiting to become part of your own home entertainment library.

MIDWAY is the story of the fight between the Imperial Japanese Navy and the American fleet during World War II. It is a story based on real-life events to tell the story of those who lead and those who fought with bravery during the Battle of Midway.

The film features a cast including Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Luke Kleintank, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Darren Criss, Brandon Sklenar, Jake Manley, Keean Johnson, Nick Jonas, Aaron Eckhart and Dennis Quaid.

Email hellomoviemaven@aol.com with MIDWAY in the subject line along with your name and address and you will be entered into the drawing immediately. You will be notified by email and happy viewing!

MIDWAY is rated PG-13.

Official Website: https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/midway

Comments

comments