Coming to theaters this February for a squat near you is director Aaron Feldman, Comedy Dynamics and Party of Seven Entertainment’s idea of “Poop Talk.”

First, let me say this review is probably like none that I have ever done before because someone has finally decided to go where no camera, other than a colonoscopy cam, has ever gone before. Letting the lights, camera and action focus on what we don’t talk about — poop.

Let’s be honest folks, we all try to avoid that awkward conversation about one of the most natural things in the world — going to the bathroom. This docu-comedy decides to break the toilet paper ceiling and let it all loose. Who better to get the conversation rolling than people who make us laugh about everything (sometimes until we pee), oh, and a few experts in the field.

Starting with stories of their growing up and the family feelings toward pooping to how it affects relationships between men and women, there isn’t a moment that won’t make you laugh. Sharing their most embarrassing moments to the verbiage used to describe their experiences — there is no restroom barrier!

But the poop talk doesn’t stop there. Now that the bathroom door is open we also get a look inside to discover if these funny people are one-ply, three-ply, baby wipes or even bidet users, not to mention Adam Carolla’s use of the brushed nickel toilet paper cover. The pride begins to slide out with descriptions of warming toilet seats, the temperature of bidet water and convenient remotes to be extra comfy on the porcelain throne.

Come on — there are ads that tell us to “enjoy the go” and ads featuring spray to cover up poop smell, or how about the Squatty Potty, complete with prince and unicorns?

Comedians like Kumail Nanjiani, Nicole Byer, Adam Carolla, Rob Corddry, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Eric Stonestreet, Randy and Jason Sklar, Nick Swardson and Dr. Drew Pinsky are just a monkey’s handful of people who openly share where they

have pooped and where they absolutely won’t.

Comedy Dynamics is one of the largest independent comedy production and distribution companies, producing Kevin Hart’s “Guide to Black History,” Animal Planet’s “Animal Nation” with Anthony Anderson and History’s “Join or Die” with Craig Ferguson. Working with such comedic talent as Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams and much more you can see what more they have to offer at www.comedydynamics.com.

“This film has been a labor of love, done with friends and family help and support,” Feldman says. “The Sklar’s Jason and Randy, our Executive Producers are amazing and without them, this could not have been made. I want to thank them for the faith in a vision and a seemingly high brow approach to a low brow subject.”

“Poop Talk” really does bring humor to a topic that shouldn’t cause us all to get backed up or stressed, but still does. Seriously, if you are a human being and you eat then you are going to end up, as Rob Corddry would say, working it out.

This is the best docu-comedy I’ve seen in some time!

In the end — it’s all about our ends!

Comments

comments