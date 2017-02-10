Coming to theaters Friday from director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate is the return of the quiet man on a mission known as “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Still on the hunt for his beloved car, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) brings those events to a close and heads home. Not home 24-hours, there is a knock at the door and standing on the other side is Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio). Reminding that there is a debt owed, Wick turns him away with consequences.

Arriving at the Continental, manager Winston (Ian McShane) reminds Wick of the hard and fast rules to their line of work. Agreeing to fulfill his obligation to D’Antonio, Wick knows it’s the only way to get free of the life he no longer wants.

Going to Rome to handle D’Antonio’s request, he runs into colleague Cassian (Common) and that sets off a chase back to New York. Also following Wick is bodyguard and assassin Ares (Ruby Rose), who must report back to D’Antonio that she missed taking him out.

This causes a contract to be put out on Wick and everyone is being fearless trying to cash in. Wick turns to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) trying to stop what could turn into a war on the streets of New York.

Every move he makes has a price that Wick is willing to pay!

Reeves as Wick is nothing short of frakken awesome! This is a character that clearly doesn’t need to say a lot because everyone knows what he is capable of. Nothing wrong with a man knowing what he will and will not accept from anybody. Reeves has the very cool ability to wrap a dark well-dressed bad guy and make him look like the good guy. Continuing to play the role of Wick solidifies Reeves as a huge action star and yes, the ladies still love him.

Scamarcio as D’Antonio is a man who thinks he knows what it takes to grab the world — at least in his mind. Feeling untouchable was his first mistake and thinking Wick would go away quietly makes him an idiot. Rose as Ares is equally as quiet as Wick but in a different way. She is smooth and seems to have no fear taking on the legend.

Fishburne as the Bowery King gets to enjoy mixing it up once again with his old pal Neo. His suave memory of the encounter with Wick puts these two on a level playing field. Common as Cassian is out to take down Wick as a matter of professional courtesy.

McShane as Winston is as smooth as you can get for the manager of a hotel that caters to a unique clientele. A stickler for the rules, he makes it very clear that he is the only one that can bend them. Trying to talk sense to Wick, he never raises his voice or hand — he has other people to do that.

There are some fantastic characters in this film including Peter Serafinowicz as the Sommelier, Luca Mosca as the Italian Tailor, Elli Meyer as the Pawnbroker, Chukwidi Iwuji as Akoni, Peter Stormare as Abram, and Franco Nero as Julius.

Other cast include Claudia Gerini as Gianna, Tobias Segal as Earl, Bridget Moynahan asHelen, Thomas Sadoski as Jimmy, John Leguizamo as Aurelio and Lance Reddick as Charon.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” is a film that doesn’t need my tubs of popcorn ratings. Reeves captured pretty much everybody becoming the character of “John Wick” in 2014 and we’ve been waiting for his return.

At the screening the guys were pumped up and ready while the gals didn’t waste a second whistling when Reeves characters comes into the light in his nice black suit. It’s a nice mixture for a film that doesn’t need a second of introduction.

From the moment the film begins until the last frame, everyone was cheering, gasping, shouting “whoa!” and cringing in their seats only to break out again cheering. It’s a physical and emotional workout of the best kind all wrapped up in car and people chases, fire fights, martial arts, twists, and turns all directed by the one man Wick army.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” just took us all away for one hundred and twenty-two minutes and there isn’t anything wrong with that in the slightest. It’s nice to be at the movies with a tub of popcorn and a room full of like-minded excited people who just want to have an awesome time. Wick doesn’t want nor seek our approval, which takes a load off making it easy to give it the big thumbs up — I mean it’s not like we’d cross him or anything right? RIGHT?

In the end — never stab the devil in the back!

Comments

comments