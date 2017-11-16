In theaters Thursday from director Zack Snyder, DC Comics and Warner Bros. is the next superhero grouping that can only be called “Justice League.”

The world is still mourning the death of Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) and Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), aka Batman, knows there is something coming. Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) aka Wonder Woman knows it too when an ancient fire is lit that her people know she will recognize as a warning.

Coming is Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciaran Hinds) who is looking for the three separated boxes that once put together create the ultimate power of destruction. Knowing that Batman and Wonder Woman cannot do it by themselves, the enlist the help of a begrudging Arthur Curry aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the eager to learn Barry Allen aka Flash (Ezra Miller) and cyborg created Victor Stone (Ray Fisher).

The first box Steppenwolf took from the Amazons and the second was taken from Aquaman’s people. That left the third box which was given to humans to guard and the hunt is on.

It soon becomes clear that the group is going to have to dig deeper than they could have ever imagined as Steppenwolf’s powers become stronger and stronger. So strong that the group decides on an idea that is not only dangerous but could have consequences that add to the destruction of the human race.

The tough decisions are needed when the world looks to the Justice League!

Affleck as Batman is dark in this film in that he obviously feels a deep sense of responsibility for Superman. Knowing that he doesn’t have time to deal with those emotions, he focuses what can happen if Steppenwolf isn’t stopped. He puts on the straight tough face but Affleck has a way of delivering little quips that I enjoyed.

Gadot as Wonder Woman is also dealing with the loss of Superman with now adding the destruction of her people when Steppenwolf takes the first cube. In “Justice League” she finally comes to many realizations about who she is and her protectiveness of the group is strong.

Miller as Flash is a young man who clearly has spent too much time alone. When he meets Batman, it takes a matter of seconds when Flash jumps in wanting to be part of being a superhero. I loved his sense of humor and a bit of innocence he has when realizing that being a superhero means getting into the mix no matter how dangerous.

Fisher as Cyborg is the darkest of the characters as he deals with being rebuilt by his well-meaning father Silas (Joe Morton). Even though he started out with these changes, the system he is now attached to continues to grow and so does his knowledge about Steppenwolf. Fisher spends most of his time closed off but with a little help from Arrow, that is a unique new friendship that I enjoyed.

Momoa as Aquaman is clearly the eye candy of the film. Built like you would expect him to be (come on — think Drago from “Game of Thrones” physique wise and triple that!), he isn’t impressed by Batman or anyone else for that matter. When Steppenwolf comes to his neck of the ocean he has a change of heart and joins the group. His sense of humor comes out here and there and the audience loved it.

Cavill as Superman has made his mark in the DC universe and, like the two iconic actors who played the man of steel prior, will be remembered for this work. Momentarily there is a dark side to Superman that was interesting to see and Cavill can smile those pearly whites with the same evilness as not.

There are also appearances by Amy Adams as Lois Lane who is as straightforward as ever, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, David Thewis as Aries, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Robin Wright as Antiope, Amber Heard as Mera, and Jeremy Irons as Alfred.

“Justice League” brings heroes together for a two-hour ride. Batman and Wonder Woman lead the pack with the intro of Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg and working together is the best the film has to offer. The downside is there seems to be a weird disconnect in each of the character’s storyline that leaves me a little unsure.

It is as if there was more to the story that needed to be told and shown but might have been left on the cutting room floor. I almost felt the need to get out paper and pen with all the questions I had. Of course the film had action and of course, each superhero got to show the best of their skills but I am also a story person.

I think those deep in the comic world will have no problem with the film. Look, I get it; there is something amazingly special about seeing comic books come to life so you don’t need a character outline. Of course by doing that you leave the rest of the theater audience trying to figure out plot points that I think might just be important.

Coming in at two hours, you can also expect DC to throw in a few surprises and it was enough to bring the audience yelling with excitement. “Justice League” is a darker telling coming on the heels of the highly successful “Thor: Ragnarok” so it will be interesting to see which batch of heroes will win the weekend.

In the end — you can’t save the world alone!

