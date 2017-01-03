Coming to Blu-ray from director Greg Mottola and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment comes a loaded comedy in a neighborhood where it’s difficult “Keeping up With the Joneses.”

Jeff (Zach Galifianakis) and Karen Gaffney (Isla Fisher) live in the quiet suburbs where neighbors know neighbors. In the perfect lawns and jogging Moms are rows of lovely homes. Sending the boys off to camp, the Gaffney’s are in a bit of a rut. Next door to the Gaffney’s a home is up for sale and quickly grabbed by Tim (Jon Hamm) and Natalie (Gal Gadot) Jones.

Tim and Natalie introduce themselves fairly quickly to Jeff and Karen and they are surprised at how worldly the couple is. But within a few days Karen notices odd behaviors that she can’t quite get out of her mind. The only way to get answers is by snooping of course!

While the Jones’ are away Jeff and Karen do a little snooping of their own and its clear that their new neighbors are not what they seem. Confronting them leads to car chases, gun fire all while helping Tim and Natalie find the person responsible for hacking into Jeff’s computer committing espionage.

It comes down to neighbor helping neighbor — sort of!

Galifianakis as Jeff works in human resources at his company and people seem to open up to him with Tim being no exception. Wanting to see the good in everyone, Jeff enjoys his friendship with Tim as they bond over inside skydiving. Another cute role for Galifianakis and this time he gets a hot wife to boot!

Fisher as Karen enjoys being suspicious I’m thinking. Anyone who has the binoculars she has is a serious snoop. That being said she does try to have a friendship with Natalie that leads to lingerie — oh that get your attention? Fisher may be small but she sure has a powerful attitude.

Hamm as Tim is having doubts about being a spy but doesn’t know exactly how to tell Natalie. Becoming friends with Jeff was actually a little heartwarming in that their guy time was hilarious. Hamm gets to play a dapper spy without all the trappings of a slick suit and Brillcreme hair.

Gadot as Natalie is the gorgeous wife who just happens to be very good at fighting, using a gun and snappy comebacks. Playing this role is actually downsizing a tad from being “Wonder Woman” with a different kind of costume.

Other cast include Dan Craverston as Matt Walsh, Maribeth Monroe as Meg Craverston, Michael Liu as Yang, Kevin Dunn as Carl Pronger, Henry Boston as Patrick, Jack McQuaid as Mikey and Patton Oswalt as Scorpion.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings award-winning global product and new entertainment to DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD. There amazing collection offers fans an opportunity to expand their own home libraries with the best films. To discover what other titles they have please visit www.fox.com.

The Blu-ray and also on DVD include the Special Features of Deleted Scenes — Four hilarious deleted scenes plus the original opening, Spy Games – The stars reveal their roles in the car chases, love story and goofy bromance that melded into the perfect blend of ‘burbs and bullets’, Keeping Up with Georgia — Go on location and see how Georgia doubles as the backdrop for both a sleepy, idyllic neighborhood and a stunt-filled set for spycraft.

“Keeping up With the Joneses” is a fast action comedy and a cool way to bring in the first week of 2017. With all of the stresses of the holidays over and the winter weather finally arriving in full force, get the coco brewing and warm up with two couples who make spying a challenge.

The four stars truly looked like they were having a good time making the film which shows in the comedic moments. The spy-theme gives all four a chance to actually switch places in a way as the Gaffney’s get to rev up their live and the Joneses — well they get to be the Joneses.

In the end — there blows the neighborhood!

Comments

comments