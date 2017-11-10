On Blu-ray/DVD and Digital HD from director Luis Prieto and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is a chase of adrenaline when dealing with “Kidnap.”

Karla Dyson (Halle Berry) is a single mother working as a waitress taking care of her son Frankie (Sage Correa). Making ends meet the best she can, spending time with Frankie at the park is extremely important. Keeping an eye on him with the “Marco Polo” call out, Karla takes an important telephone call.

Panicking because her husband wants full custody, Karla takes her mind off Frankie for only an instant. In that instant, she realizes Frankie isn’t answering her and turns to see a woman shoving Frankie into a car. Racing after him, a chase begins as Karla tries desperately to get anyone’s attention to help her.

Banging metal puts both cars facing one another and Karla sees the face of a man named Terry (Lew Temple) and a woman named Margo (Chris McGinn) who make it clear that they want money. Even that doesn’t go as planned when the chase begins again into a small town. Trying to get help from the local police, Karla becomes impatient and hits the road once again.

At the end of a road Karla comes face to face with Terry but no Frankie! That’s when she digs deeper and to her shock discovers that she needs to keep her cool if they are all to get out alive.

They took the wrong child!

Berry as Karla puts up with a lot from people being a waitress. Keeping her cool comes from focusing on the one thing that makes it all worth it – her son Frankie. When the horror begins Berry carries the weight of the film and certainly takes her share of the physical punishment.

Temple as Terry holds his own and although he doesn’t say much, his appearance is daunting and I certainly wouldn’t want to meet up with him. McGinn as Margo tries to sweet talk Karla believing that they only want money and it all will stop. Once these two characters get in the same vicinity of one another I couldn’t help but yell, “No! Don’t get near her!”

Other cast include Jason George as David, Kurtis Bedford as Del, Carmella Riley as Stephanie, Brice Fisher as Tyler, Andy Wagner as Dean and Aaron Shiver as Bill.

Universal Studios Home Entertainment has just added an amazing film to their library and making it available for us all to experience and re-experience in our own home theatres. There are films of every genre available from scary to drama to family films. For more of what they have to offer go to www.uphe.com.

“Kidnap” contains the Bonus Feature of a Thrilling Behind-the-Scenes Look inside “Kidnap” along as well as a Digital HD copy that can be watched on television, computer, tablet or smartphone.

“Kidnap” is a roller coaster from start to finish as Berry carries the film into a chase that I think any mother would have participated in when it comes to their child. Being a good mother is important to Karla because of the amazing connection with her son Frankie. It becomes even more prevalent when she sees him being stuffed into a car!

From the car chases to accidents, this is a character that who isn’t about to let someone else determine either of their fates. She tries to reach out but the clock is ticking and Karla knows it. The ending is a little more than stunning with twists and turns that don’t stop until the film’s end.

In the end – vengeance is a mother!

Comments

comments