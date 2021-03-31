Jeri Jacquin

Now on 4K Ultra HD and Bluray from director Takeshi Nozue and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment from a story by Kazushige Nojima and Saori Itamuro comes the animated saga of survival, war and the continuation of KINGSGLAIVE: Final Fantasy XV.

Noctis father Regis Lucis Caelum CXII (voiced by Sean Bean) has magical powers that are keeping the kingdom of Lucis from being taken by the Niflheim empire. This power has place protection called The Wall. The city of Insomnia has powerful soldiers known as the Kingsglaive. Trying to put an end to the fighting, Regis listens to a proposal of peace with the condition that Noctis marry Lady Lunafreya Nox Fleuret (voiced by Lena Headey) of Tenebrae.

There are those who believe that the Niflheim can not be trusted whether there is a treat or not. One of them is Nyx Ulric (Aaron Paul) of the Kingsglaive and he will do anything to protect Regis and even Lunafreya from anything the Niflheim have planned. Regis sends soldier Crowe (Alexa Kahn) to the meeting of Lunafreya and Noctis but an event changes everything.

Regis must adjust quickly, and Nyx’s mission turns many of the Kingsglaive against him. Using a power not his, life and death decisions are made and not all will survive what is coming!

Coming from a person who knows that the videogame of Final Fantasy exists, I did not know much about the story except my son and grandson have spent a lot of time playing the game. This is an opportunity to delve into the world they have come to know and see for myself the excitement and very intricate storyline that this film provides.

The vocal talent is absolutely on point and once I identified who each person was by voice (I have an ear for that kind of thing), I was delighted to see a Stark and Lannister getting along. Yes, I am having my fun with Bean and Headey but I also thoroughly enjoyed hearing them in these unique characters.

Other vocal talent also include David Grant as Iedolas Aldercapt, Darin Del Paul as Ardyn Izunia, Adrian Bouchet as Titus Drautos, Trevor Deval as Ravus Nox Fleuret, Liam Mulvey as Libertus Ostium, Todd Haberkorn as Luche Lazarus, John DeMita as Clarus Amicitia, Ben Diskin as Pelna Khara, and Max Mittelman as Tredd Furia.

Bonus Material on Bluray include: A Way With Words: Epic and Intimate Vocals: Aaron Paul, Lena Headey, Sean Bean – along with the filmmakers – reveal the process of creating the vocals for this film, Fit for the Kingsglaive: Building the World: An in-depth exploration of imagining and designing the one-of-a-kind world, To Capture the Kingsglaive: The Process: Explore the intricate process of capturing the physical performances at the heart of this computer-generated film and Emotive Music: Scoring the Kingsglaive: Learn about the creation of the truly innovative and impactful score.

KINGSGLAIVE: Final Fantasy XV is an exciting world to watch unfold in stunning computer-generated animation. I was immediately drawn into this world of characters, monsters and bad guys trying to get away with doing bad things. It is a powerful statement with rebels making sure that good triumphs over evil even if the cost is sometimes very high.

I suppose for those who are very serious about their Final Fantasy experience I understand there are some draw backs but, for someone like me who just wants an ideal of what its all about, I had a good time. Jumping right into it all and accepting the storyline, I have no doubt that my grandson will fill in any gaps.

That being said, this film is a visual feast for the eyes and do not blink because everything happens so fast and furious – just like the game!

In the end – after years of war, one warrior will lead the fight for the future of a kingdom!

