Batman is back from director Chris McKay, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures is a block look into snap-life of “The Lego Batman.”

Bruce Wayne (Will Arnett) is a man living in the cowl of Batman. Living an isolated life, even Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) can’t get him to understand it’s time to engage in the world. Constantly saving Gotham from villains, one particular bad guy is working Batman’s last lego.

The Joker (Zach Galifianakis) has teamed up with Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate) to once again try and capture Gotham! When Batman lets the Joker know that there is no connection between them, the green haired bad boy needs to find another way to get Batman’s attention.

Also, a young Dick Grayson (Michael Cera) wants nothing more than to be part of Bruce Wayne’s orphans club. At Commissioner Gordon retirement party, daughter Barbara (Rosario Dawson) taking the job, she makes it clear that Batman needs to take a step back. All too quickly the party is interrupted by the Joker who makes an astonishing announcement.

Batman knows that the Joker is pulling something and decides to send him someplace not only far away, but in another dimension. Taking Dick, now Robin, on a mission of sorts, Batman seeks out the one thorn in his side — Superman (Channing Tatum). The plan is to get the weapon that will put Joker in the Phantom Zone.

What he didn’t expect is that the Joker had a bigger plan and now Batman needs to come to the realization that he can’t do this solo. To take back Gotham, the caped crusader turns to the most unlikely gang to save the city.

Arnett as Bruce Wayne/Batman is nothing but absolutely spectacular. Lets be serious here, this is a Lego character with very little facial expressions to speak of so the win is all in the voice of Arnett. From the moment the theater lights dimmed, Arnett takes us into the Lego-psyche of the man in black. I knew from the 2014 “The Lego Movie” that Batman needed to have a film of his own, here it is and it’s awesome!

Galifianakis as The Joker is funny, emotional and down right stubborn. Wanting more from the Batman to validate him as a villain, he takes another tact that keeps Batman and Barbara uber suspicious. Galifianakis always makes his character vulnerable with an evil grin, as this particular Joker he is perfect.

Dawson as Barbara Gordon finally says out loud what most people think about Batman which makes him nuts. She’s tough, strong and has no problem kickin’ Lego and taking names.

Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth is a butler/friend/father-figure to Bruce Wayne with the soft and supportive voice of Fiennes. Don’t let the soft voice fool you! Cera as Grayson/Robin is just looking for a family again. Of course being part of Bruce Wayne’s family is one thing but being part of Batman’s team is a whole other reason to put on a sparkly cape and goggles.

More of the amazing vocal cast include Jonah Hill, Jermaine Clement, Zoe Kravitz, Ellie Kemper, Kate Micucci, Adam Devine, Seth Green, Mariah Carey, Billy Dee Williams, Jason Mantzoukas, Riki Lindhome, Eddie Izzard, Doug Benson and Siri!

TUBS OF POPCORN: I give “The Lego Batman Movie” five Lego’s out of five! From the moment the movie starts, the laughs begin and continue on past the credits. There is nothing better than forgetting you are watching an animated film because the laughter comes first.

There are plenty of fantastic lines beginning with the DC logo appearing and Batman announcing “DC – the house that Batman built”. Did you think this particular Batman wasn’t going to take the opportunities to say his piece? It doesn’t stop there as the film tackles prior Batman’s going back to the 1960s, personal conflict with Superman, family issues and every imaginable thing in-between.

This is a truly great opportunity for families to get together. There are so many characters in the film its going to be fun to point them out to each other. Equally, there are so many cool references and one-liners I can guarantee that the laughs will never stop. I am refraining from mentioning too much because this is one of those times where it’s more important that everyone have fun with all the surprises coming.

So pack up the family and head out to the theater because this is the best way to start out 2017 in animation with “The Lego Batman Movie!”

In the end — always be yourself … unless you can be Batman!

