Coming to theaters this Friday from director Mike Mitchell and Warner Bros. is the next adventure for Emmet and the gang with “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

Five years has passed since Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt) and Lucy Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks) helped to save Bricksburgh from President Business and the dreaded Kraggle. Trying to keep life going along, the unexpected Lego Duplo invaders have been causing problems to the point that rebuilding is almost impossible creating the new town of Apocalypseburg.

The cause? Finn (Jadon Sand) and sister Bianca (Brooklynn Prince) have different storylines going on in their basement at home. Also Emmet has a dream of the dangerous Our-Mom-Ageddon that will end everything.

Then the landing of General Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz) who immediately takes Wyldstyle, Uni-kitty (Alison Brie), MetalBeard (Nick Offerman), Benny (Charlie Day) and Batman (Will Arnett) to meet Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi (Tiffany Haddish) in the Systar System. Upset by the blast off of their friends, Emmet knows he has no choice but to follow.

Flying through space Emmet meets Rex Dangervest who agrees to help him get to the Systar System in order to find his friends. Rex tells Emmet that there is a wedding that must be stopped. Who is getting married? You’ll never believe who is putting a ring on the Queen’s finger and what will happen if the cake is destroyed.

Emmet realizes that he hasn’t been told the truth about the situation especially since in the real world Finn and sister Bianca are fighting amongst themselves and Mom (Maya Rudolph) has decided what is really going to happen. Now the two worlds must come together before Mom puts a lid on it all!

Pratt as both Emmet and Rex are fun to watch play against one another. He has definitely left his mark in this animated series that seems to make everyone so very happy. Emmet is sweet and none of us would have it any other way as being a hero doesn’t always require a cape!

Banks as Wyldstyle is still gutsy and doesn’t let anything stop her from making things right – even if she has a secret! She wants to rescue her friends and realizes that maybe she has always put to much pressure on Emmet to be anything more than he is.

Arnett as Batman continues to make me laugh and in LEGO 2: The Second Part he gets a chance to expand his romantic chops. Oh lets face it, as Lego Batman Arnett has totally embraced his character (as he absolutely should) and I won’t lie that I’d love if he did another Lego film.

Haddish as the Queen is a sassy songstress leader who has a plan but Wyldstyle isn’t buying any of her charms. She suspects that there is something else up the Queen’s ever changing sleeves. Being royal doesn’t mean everything is royally awesome!

Brie as Uni-kitty just wants to be sparkly happy and she kind of likes being in the Systar System, Offerman as MetalBeard does too, especially when the Queen gives him something he’s been missing for quite a while, Day as Benny is digging the new world and can’t understand why Wyldstyle won’t be a part of it.

Other cast includes Will Ferrell as Dad, Richard Ayoade as Ice Cream Cone, Channing Tatum as Superman, Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, Gal Godot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Ike Bvarinholtz as Lex Luthor, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth, Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln, Ben Schwartz as Banarnar, Jimmy O. Yang as Zebe and Bruce Willis as…well…Bruce Willis.

“Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” is a lot of fun, especially for those who are big fans of Legos, the Lego movie franchise or just looking for some awesome laughs and adventure this weekend in the theater.

There are plenty of laughs, a story that takes us into another solar system, new characters and toe tapping brain staying songs. Haddish is going to be responsible for getting one particular ditty stuck in our heads for a while.

So gather up your own Lego family and head to the theater starting Friday for an out of this world clickingly good time adventure with Emmet and the entire gang.

In the end — the awesome universe is expanding!

