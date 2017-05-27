On Blu-ray/DVD, Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD this week from writer/director James Mangold, Marvel Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is the final ending to the saga of Wolverine with “Logan.”

The story picks up as Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is a washed out limo driver living well beyond 2016. In fact far into the future and his dream is to buy a big boat and sale away from humanity. That was the plan until a man named Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) showed up in his limousine.

Pierce makes it plain that he is looking for someone believing that Logan may have answers. Logan assures the intruder that who ever he’s looking for is of no interest to him. That’s when the name Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is mentioned angering Logan.

Taking off for a hideout, Logan is trying to keep things safe which is about to change when a little girl named Laura (Dafne Keen) comes into his life. Pierce and Dr. Rice (Richard E. Grant) are looking for the girl and stopping at nothing to make sure it happens.

Laura and Charles connect to one another and it becomes clear that there are more young mutants in hiding from Dr. Rice and Pierce. Logan isn’t happy about any of this and knows the only way to stop it is to get Laura to safety.

The danger along the way is hard, fast and out for only one thing — to destroy the young mutants by any means possible. There is a new mutant on the horizon who will challenge them all!

Jackman looks amazing in the Noir version of the film but then again I do have a soft spot for black and white films. Certainly older and a little easier to take a whack at, Jackman is and always will be Wolverine for many fans who are not happy to see their favorite character slash off into the sunset.

Holbrook as Pierce is another transformed human who has a young guy chip on his shoulder. With the air of invincibility he goes after Logan, Charles and Laura trying to make a point (pun intended). Stewart as Charles also takes this one final journey with an old friend. Grant as Dr. Rice is the next generation psychopath who doesn’t mind killing a kid or two.

Keen had the best part in the film I should think. There isn’t much dialogue and she has the angry eyebrow of Jean Grey with a few moves of her own. It took a hot second to realize there are new X-men in town.

Other cast include Stephen Merchant as Caliban, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Gabriela, Eriq La Salle as Will Munson, Elise Neal as Kathryn Munson, Quincy Fouse as Nate Munson, and Reynaldo Gallegos as Rey.

The Blu-ray/DVD and Digital HD are not the only benefits of owning “Logan” for the personal home theatre library. The “Logan” Noir version is actually pretty cool to watch. It’s a different perspective that is even darker in the telling than the color version. Director Mangold says, “During production of “Logan” I took many black and white photographs and noticed how striking and dramatic our gritty setting and characters appeared in monochrome.”

He continues with, “The western and noir vibes of the film seemed to shine in the format and there was not a trace of modern comic hero movie sheen. Then, white editing, Fox and I started posting some of the black and white stills online and fans responded enthusiastically. Many hoped they would get a chance to see the finished film in carefully timed, high contrast black and white. Well, sometimes hope becomes reality!”

See, sometimes fans can change the course of the way their super heroes are seen.

The “Logan” 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray special features include “’Logan’ Noir” — black and white version of the film, “Audio Commentary by Director James Mangold,” “Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by James Mangold” and “Making Logan” — behind the scenes documentary.

Adding to the collection of the X-men films then “Logan” is a must-have. So prepare for a slashing and bashing that comes with hanging out in mutant territory.

In the end — don’t mess with the limo driver!

