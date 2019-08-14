BLU-RAY + DVD + DIGITAL CODE GIVEAWAY

WITNESS AN ALL NEW ALTERNATE ENDING IN THE SHOCKING AND MYSTERIOUS REVENGE THRILLER STARRING OCTAVIA SPENCER

DIGITAL AUGUST 20, 2019 – BLU-RAY & DVD SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

What starts out as a teenager’s dream turns into a terrifying nightmare in MA, the suspenseful thriller from Blumhouse, the producers of GET OUT and HAPPY DEATH DAY, arriving on Digital August 20, 2019 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand September 3, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, the stirring and suspense filled horror film is packed with unexpected twists and turns that will have viewers on the edge of their seat from start to finish. Sue Ann (Spencer), a lonely woman who keeps to herself in a quiet Ohio town. When local teenager Maggie asks Sue Ann to buy booze for her group of friends, she decides to make some new friends of her own and offers her basement for the kids to party. They just have to follow a few simple house rules. As Ma’s hospitality curdles into obsession, her place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth!

Want to experience MA for yourself? We have a copy for giveaway! Send an email to hellomoviemaven@aol.com with MA in the subject line along with your name and address in the email. We will draw a winner at random!

