Coming to Bluray/DVD and currently on Digital from director F. Gary Gray and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are those who serve with MIB INTERNATIONAL.

Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) is on top of the Eiffel Tower with Agent High T (Liam Neeson) to stop an invasion from, where else, outer space. Twenty years earlier, a little girl named Molly has her first encounter with an alien which leads her to want to be part of something bigger, someone who wears a black suit.

Molly’s (Tessa Thompson) day job pays the bills but her interest is in looking for extra-terrestrials and she is wired to do just that. Finally discovering where MIB is located, she has caught the interest of Agent O (Emma Thompson). Seeing potential, Molly is trained and becomes Agent M.

On probation, she is sent on a mission to London where she meets Agent H and tries to partner up. Their investigation begins with a trip to the local club meeting up with Fungus who is turned upside down while M & H are attacked by dancing alien twins! Fungus still manages to tell M that there is something wrong at MIB.

Upset by the attack is Agent C (Rafe Spall), M & H are subjected to his wrath and taken before Agent High T. Convincing him that there is a mole, T puts M on the case with C which is upsetting to H – are you following the alphabet? Now, M has an admirer in Pawny (Kumail Nanjiani) and size does matter when you want to put an alien in your pocket.

H looks for help through old flame Riza (Rebecca Ferguson) and discovers that everything has a history. Now secrets are revealed and the world needs saving once again and only Agents H & M can do what needs to be done!

Hemsworth as Agent H is a carefree agent who doesn’t seem to be ‘in’ the job. He is careless and always being confronted by Agent C that seems to rub him the wrong way. It is actually M who gets him to sharpen back up and be the agent he once was. That doesn’t stop his wit from being fast and sharp but then again we all knew this from his role as Thor.

Thompson as Agent M knew as a young child that the MIB was something she wanted to be part of. As a grown up she never lost the desire to find where the MIB is located and become an agent. She is smart, perceptive and against her better judgment goes along with H. Thompson already worked well with Hemsworth in roles of the THOR franchise.

Spall as Agent C is just a pain in the butt who wants nothing more than to use the neuralizer on Agent H. He is quick witted in this role but then again Spall has truly become an actor that I’ve enjoyed watching. Here he gets to be a douche-bag in a suit who wants nothing more than to make H’s life miserable. Nanjiani is funny as Pawny who decides to declare loyalty to M without realizing the ride he’s about to go on.

Ferguson as Riza is colorful, lovesick and holding a big grudge. Neeson as Agent High T is sharp and looks amazing in “the last suit” he’s ever going to wear. Another suit wearing delight is Thompson as Agent O who sees something in Molly’s persistence and I see something in Thompson’s awesomeness!

Other cast include Marcy Harriell as Molly’s Mom, Inny Clemons as Molly’s Dad, Spencer Wilding as Luca Brasi, Kayvan Novak as Bassam, Larry and Laurent Bourgeois as Alien Twins,

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment encompasses motion picture production for television, digital content and theater releases. The studios include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films and Sony Picture Classics. To see what is coming to theaters and to home entertainment please visit www.sonypictures.com.

The Special Features on the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Bluray Exclusive include Deleted Scenes, Alien-cestry.com, and Neuralyser: Like It Never Happened.

The Bluray, DVD and Digital Bonus Materials include Gag Reel, New Recruits Classic Suits, Let’s Do This! Inside the Action & Stunts, Look Right Here: Gadgets, Weapons & Rides, Expanding the Universe of MID, Frank & Pawny’s Peanut Gallery, Les Twins Leave It on the Floor, In Case You’ve Been Neutralized: MIB Recap and The MIB Meets the NBA.

MIB International is just a fun alien film that does its job well by having a few good laughs, plenty of action and a storyline that gives us another chapter in the MIB franchise. There are definitely plenty of alien creatures and a thumbs up to the twins which gives me a MATRIX Reloaded vibe.

There is plenty of eye candy with gizmos, gadgets and weaponry that MIB has come to be known for and an appearance of the ‘noisy cricket’.

In the end – the world is not going to save itself!

