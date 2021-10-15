Jeri Jacquin

Coming to theatres and streaming on Peacock from director David Gordon Green, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures is HALLOWEEN KILLS.

The events in Haddonfield are not over and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) once again finds herself in the hospital because of her brother. Michael has left a path of blood in his wake and shows no signs of stopping.

At the local bar, there are a few survivors of Michaels first oath of terror including Lindsay Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall). Attempting to take on the masked murderer, he only manages to slip through their fingers.

At the hospital, Laurie is out of surgery, granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and daughter Karen (Judy Greer) are shocked to learn Michael is still alive. Trying to warn everyone, they learn that Tommy is getting the town together to fight back.

Karen knows Michael only wants one thing – his sister! But will he come to the hospital or the one other place where his memories live? That would be the family home where Allyson and Cameron (Dylan Arnold) have arrived.

The town wants to come together but only one can make Michael come out of the shadows!

Curtis as Laurie is still as much of a badass now as she ever was. Once the loudness clears, it is Laurie who knows what must be done. She is clever and determined even with her gut in a bunch. As much as it is Michael Meyers we are afraid of, Curtis has always given us every reason to be equally afraid of her!

Greer as Karen is only interested in protecting her mother. Trying to stop the madness in the hospital is not working. When she sees what has to happen, it is not going to be a happy family reunion. Matichak as Allyson wants to get out onto the streets of Haddonfield and make Meyers pay in any way possible

Hall as Tommy is a bit of a mouthpiece with his big speeches that cause more chaos than there needs to be. Instead of hitting the streets, he hits the halls (pun intended) and it is all a bit much. He starts chaos that ends up out of control in the hospital but tries to make up for it in the streets. The problem is, he does not seem to remember who he is up against!

Shout out to a reappearance of Donald Pleasance because you cannot return to Haddonfield without him. Happy to see Will Patton as Deputy Hawkins who has his own version of that first night to tell. There is a nice scene between he and Curtis that make us hope that the next installment (because I can not see how there can’t be) Laurie might find a tad bit of happiness.

Other cast include: Thomas Man as young Deputy Hawkins, Jim Cummings as Pete McCabe, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Scott MacArthur as Big John, Michael McDonald as Little John, Ross Bacon as Tivoli, and Charles Cyphers as Officer Leigh Brackett.

What I love about this film is that it did not try to reinvent the wheel. From the haunting introduction music to the pumpkin flickering the beginning credits, director Green let us embrace our memories of the 1978 HALLOWEEN. We are escorted back in time a little bit to remember the names then and current faces now of the original characters.

There is a tad bit of campy, but I embrace it as much as I do Curtis as Laurie and Castle/Courtney as Meyers. Everyone in Haddonfield who lived through 1978 has a dog in the hunt, especially Officer Leigh Brackett.

I love the small town feel of the film keeping it strictly closed in. That being said, there are bumps to get over and a wish that Laurie/Curtis was more prevalent in the film. It is not yet time to end her story as there has to be one more, just one more face to face before (and I am assuming) granddaughter Allyson takes over.

Until that happens – lock your doors and pull up the big screen because Michael Meyers has come home again.

In the end – evil dies tonight!

