This week on Blu-ray and DVD from director John Madden and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment comes a film that tests the political limits and “Miss Sloane.”

Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) is a lobbyist that people want to hire when it comes to shaking up Washington, D.C. Working for George Dupont (Sam Waterston), she is chastised by the boss when refusing to work with politician who wants no changes in the gun laws.

In Washington something like that doesn’t just slide when Elizabeth is approached by Rodolfo Schmidt (Mark Strong), who wants her savvy about who can help change the gun laws. Offering her an undisclosed amount to leave her current job, Elizabeth packs up her team accept for Jane Molloy (Alison Pill), a young woman who doesn’t believe she needs to follow Elizabeth’s examples or way of doing things.

Working with Schmidt happens quickly as Esme Manucharian (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) quickly becomes Elizabeth’s new right-hand-girl. But something more is happening here when Congressman Ron M. Sperling (John Lithgow) convenes a hearing to force her to answer questions about her work, personal life and private matters. Trying to take her down are behind-closed-door dealings that could ruin her life.

Throwing accusations she will always stand her ground!

Chastain as Sloane is amazing in this role as a strong, albeit with moments of tension, mover and shaker in Washington, D.C. I loved her ability to deliver these intense lines and never batting an eye at her work. It becomes clear relatively early that this is a woman who knows what she’s in for and doesn’t back down. She is unpredictable and suspenseful at the same time which makes “Miss Sloane” superb and it is clear why Chastain was nominated for a Golden Globe!

Waterston as Dupont isn’t thrilled when his go-to girl takes her show on the road. But when one of her team stays behind it is like a Christmas gift in knowing how to deal with Elizabeth and her tactics. Waterston is still a tough actor that makes his presence known on the screen.

Strong as Schmidt thinks he knows who he has hired but seeing her in action causes him pause, and maybe even a bit of fear. I adore Strong in everything he does so getting accolades from me is fairly easy but that doesn’t mean his role isn’t awesome in the storyline.

Mbatha-Raw as Esme is a woman who understand more about what is at stake than her bosses may know. She is a go-getter yet her reasons are clear and she isn’t about to change. I thought of her character as a kinder, gentler Elizabeth and even when her life is exposed, she knows it’s part of the game. This young actress has truly moves into films that stand out and I enjoy her performances.

Lithgow as Sperling is a politician who has been in office so long that doing his job seems easy — only seems. It is a hard look at a Congressman who believes he has what it takes make a bigger name for himself; to bad he wasn’t satisfied with that. It must be said, Lithgow can still surprise me!

Serious kudos to Pill as Jane and I’m leaving it at that, you will thank me later!

Other cast include: Michael Stuhlbarg as Pat Connors, Jake Lacy as Forde, Douglas Smith as Alex, Ennis Esmer as Brian, Meghann Fahy as Clara, Alexandra Castillo as Pru, Kyle Mac as More and Jack Murray as Buzzcut.

TUBS OF POPCORN: I give “Miss Sloane” four tubs of popcorn out of five. Yes there is a seriously intense film but it’s also a bit of a lesson on lobbying in Washington. The character of Elizabeth Sloane is considered ruthless and brilliant but there is something else here. Being a woman doing this job it seemed others saw her as expendable but what of her male counterparts?

I have left out finer points of the film because it is in those finer points that the story is fast paced. The devil is in the details and “Miss Sloane” absolutely brings that little saying to the forefront of the film.

The Blu-ray and DVD special features include “Lobbying: Winning By Any Means” and with that being the message over and over, take a moment to watch this special feature!

In the end — make sure you surprise them!

