Silently making its way into theaters this Friday from director John Krasinski via storytellers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck is Paramount Pictures directions to “A Quiet Place.”

Living in a world built on survival by being silent, Lee (John Krasinski) and wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) along with sons Beau (Cade Woodward), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and daughter Regan (Millicent Simmons) are in a drugstore looking for medications. Young son Beau sees a toy he wants, but dad Lee explains that it makes noise. He does this by use of sign language as Regan is deaf.

The whole family communicates now using sign language because the creatures that hunt them have uber hearing and any sound will bring them within seconds. On the way home to their farm, there is an incident that changes the family and makes survival even harder. Evelyn is pregnant and the family finds clever ways to prepare for the new arrival.

Lee takes Marcus out with him to find food and Regan isn’t happy that she isn’t asked to go. Feeling that her father doesn’t care about her, she takes off down the road. Evelyn is alone taking care of the house when the first sign that the baby is coming and a cry out brings the creatures. She has only moments to send a signal to the others that there is danger and it all sends each in another direction trying to redirect the creatures.

From the house to the field, they each use what they have learned to try and save one another from the creatures that can’t see but most certainly can hear … every … sound.

Krasinski as Lee is a man who is continually trying to find ways to keep his family safe. When there is a moment to breathe, he is working on a way to help his daughter or showing Marcus how to survive in the creature-infested world. Blunt as Evelyn is in total mom-mode and certainly takes a quiet childbirth to a whole new level. This is not the world she ever intended for her children to live in but knows it’s the one they now must survive in.

Simmonds as Regan deals with this world a little differently than the rest of the family. She doesn’t hear the screeching and the loud presence of the creatures but knows what they are capable of. Jupe as Marcus is rightfully petrified of the creatures but his father teaches him what he needs to survive and a secret that might just have given him more courage than he imagined he had for such a young kid.

So, “A Quiet Place” is truly scary in the sense that there are only fractions of moments where you hear the actors actually speak, the rest is sign language and pure adrenaline with every bit of acting on the faces of the characters. I absolutely loved every second of watching this cast because of that very reason.

I loved jumping, actually yelled and didn’t realize it was me that yelled, held my breath and didn’t realize I was doing it, and felt amazingly sad for this family. The storyline doesn’t start out with any explanation as to what happened leaving that to the newspaper headlines that are about in Lee’s workshop which means my mind was free to fill in the blanks.

This is actually a yarn spun in such a way that I was intrigued when the film first sent out the trailers. A film done mostly in silence? Wow, I knew then it was a film I had to see for myself. The audience for the screening was totally into every moment of the film and I had an extra jump as the lady next to me grabbed my arm! The scariest part of the film is actually seeing the fears that are totally believable by everyone in the audience unfold on the screen.

Let me make it clear — I would not survive in a silent world purely because, as I learned during the teen years, trying to be quiet meant the pressure to make that happen would definitely produce noise (just ask my sister Ellen!). That being said, I also cringed at every little creak, every little, muffled sound and held my breath with every footstep the family took. That’s what makes an amazing movie-going experience — when you unknowingly become physically invested.

The story didn’t give me a moment’s peace and I couldn’t work on my bag of popcorn because I didn’t want to be jumped by any creatures! In the midst of all the silence and insane creepy creatures — the writers and director Krasinski manages a moment of beauty between Lee and Evelyn and it made my heart melt. Of course, I had to snap out of that quickly and walking out of the theater my first thought was that I wanted to see “A Quiet Place” again.

John Krasinski took the story by Woods and Beck and directed right where it needs to be, straight into our fears. Well played sir, well played.

In the end — if they can hear you they can hunt you!

Comments

comments