What can be said about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” other than Christmas came early for me. From writer/director Rian Johnson based on characters created by George Lucas and Walt Disney Studios comes the next installment on this epic adventure.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) has found Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on a remote island and is trying to convince him to help the Rebellion once again. General Leia (Carrie Fisher) is being followed after their attack on General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with one goal, to destroy what is left of the rebel fighters on orders from Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) must find a way to save the last of the fighters. Learning they are being tracked, Poe and Finn must find someone who can help them. Rey isn’t having much luck either with Luke as he has makes it clear that he is staying right where he is. As the two get to know one another, Rey feels a mysterious connection to Kylo Ren and Luke sees it as well.

Finn meets Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) who sees him as a hero for the cause. Wanting to help she discovers that there is much more to being a fighter than she realized. Up against Kylo Ren, General Hux and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), the minutes are ticking away to save what is left of the rebel fleet.

Once again a brother and sister face their fate, friends rely on one another and the force is there for them all!

If you were looking for spoilers than you came to the wrong writer. There is no way in hades that I am or even thought of giving anything away. Of course, the above description of the film is generic but with the disaster of last years leaks, I will not be responsible for any of it.

That being said, this is the “Star Wars” fans have always loved. For me, well, I was giddy the moment the music cued and the scrolling of the yellow words upward into space began. From that moment on I was riveted and thrilled to once again to be in the galaxy far, far away.

Ridley as Rey takes on her next challenge which is to learn from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Discovering that the process is the balance of mental and physical, she gets to add the grumblings of an island hermit. It has taken me some getting used to the character of Rey but with this film, she is definitely cementing her place in the Star Wars franchise.

Driver as Kylo Ren is going through serious intensity in this chapter of the saga. Driver has the ability to show nothing and yet everything about what his character is going through. Still dealing with the death of his father, his confusion about Rey is apparent.

Boyega as Finn still feels the sense of responsibility for Rey and isn’t about to let anyone stop him. Now he has the chance to once again pair up with Poe as they put their plan for the rag tag left over fleet into action. Isaac as Poe is hard headed and strong-willed. He wants to jump in first and not think through the consequences. The good news is that General Leia sort of has a soft spot for him.

Tran as Rose is the newest fighter for the rebellion and although not trained she fits right into the gang. Christie as Captain Phasma seems to have one goal – to get her hands on Finn. I just love Christie in this role because it feels like the bad side of Brianne of Tarth.

Gleeson as General Hux just wants to destroy everything in the name of Supreme Leader Snoke and don’t think for one second he and Kylo Ren are going to be bffs! Speaking of the Supreme Leader, Serkis once again lends his voice to a twisted character with facial problems.

Now, onto my two beloved characters of Luke Skywalker and General Leia. Mark Hamill has a scene in this film that reminds me of why I fell so hard for this franchise and the character of Luke Skywalker. Everyone will know it when they see it because it is stunningly beautiful and moving bringing back every emotion felt in 1977. Hamill’s return is such a joy to me and seeing him just as aged as myself is fun and nostalgic at the same time.

Fisher as Princess/General Leia is wonderful and still a wound in my heart. As Leia, she has always been strong and, pardon the pun, a force to be reckoned with. Making decisions to save what is left of the rebellion means sacrifice and courage which is everything Leia has stood for. Fisher has given us an iconic character that will last forever and anyone who wants to challenge me on this need just bring your lightsaber and we’ll duel it out in her honor.

Other cast include Laura Dern as Vice Admiral Holdo, Benicio Del Toro as DJ, Justin Theroux as Slicer, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Jimmy Vee as R2-D2, Tim Rose as Admiral Ackbar, and Billie Lourd as Lt. Connix.

That is all anyone is getting from me for now. In a few weeks after everyone has had the chance to see the film then I’d be more than willing to discuss more about how I feel. There is so much to experience with this film and it doesn’t disappoint in the slightest.

Of course, there was a concern by fans that the world re-created by J.J. Abrams might be a problem for director Rian Johnson. There isn’t a moment’s concern for me as the cinematography captures the world we have all come to know. The recognizable music never lets the audience forget where they are – as if it could.

The next installment is too far away for fans yet there are other stories that will be told about the world created by George Lucas. Keeping with the theme of Star Wars, the characters are jumping to light speed with their destinies and we are all just willingly along for the ride.

In case you are at all wondering, I will be seeing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” more than a few times! Get the popcorn ready because there will always be a seat with my name on it in any theatre I walk into. Gather up a crowd and join in the experience that has captured generations.

In the end – the force is with them all!

Comments

comments