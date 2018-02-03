Coming to DVD from SHOUT! Kids Factory and Hasbro Studios is the next batch of adventures from our favorite hoofed friends with “My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Spring Into Friendship.”

When Rainbow is invited to a party at Princess Celestia’s castle in “The Ticket Master” it becomes clear there is a dilemma. As much as she wants to go, so do all the other ponies and each one tries to do something special to show how much they want to go. Stressed out, Rainbow makes a decision that surprises them all showing how selfless one can truly be and rewarded just the same.

Rarity in “Sisterhooves Social,” her parents need to go out of town for a few days leaving sister Sweetie Bell in her care. Discovering that trying to keep a little sister occupied while keeping everything in order is a big job. Making Sweetie Bell feel unloved, Rarity learns that perhaps she may have been wrong about so many things.

“Just for Sidekicks” has Spike taking care of Angel while Fluttershy works on celebration plans at the Crystal Empire. That gives him an idea that he can collect more jewels by babysitting the pets of the other Pony’s. His real plan is to pawn the pets off on the smaller Pony’s so he can get back to doing what he really wanted to be doing – baking a cake. Spike is in for more than he ever bargained for!

“Princess Twilight Sparkle (Part 1)” has Twilight learning how to be a princess in her first Summer Sun Celebration. What she doesn’t expect is a black vine coming after Princess Celestia! Even more surprising is that the sun and the moon are both sharing the sky. Twilight must return to Ponyville and get the Elements of Harmony along with her friends to try and find answers. Trusting Zecora puts Twilight in front of Princess Luna who isn’t quite right.

In “Princess Twilight Sparkle (Part 2)” Twilight discovers that Luna’s new look has come about by the potion. More importantly, she discovers that it all began with a visit to the Everfree Forest. Knowing that she and her friends must also go in the forest, they seek out the Tree of Harmony only to discover it also is covered in a strange vine. Of course, there is one thing Twilight doesn’t know that someone back in Ponyville does. Will they all make it to the Summer Sun Celebration?

Hasbro Studios is an iconic brand with some of the best in animation and family programming with “My Little Pony” and “Littlest Pet Shop.” Since its formation in 2009, Hasbro Studios has received seven Daytime Emmy’s!

SHOUT! Factory brings the best to fans offering up feature films, classic television series, animation and specials. For more of what they have to offer go to www.shoutfactory.com.

“My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Spring Into Friendship” is a delightful look at the power of friendship, being loyal, the importance of family and the importance of giving one’s word. Those are pretty wonderful lessons to see, especially when My Little Ponies are the ones showing us all how.

The DVD includes the episodes of “The Ticket Master,” “Sisterhooves Social,” “Just for Sidekicks,” “Princess Twilight Sparkle Part 1” and “Princess Twilight Sparkle Part 2.”

There is the fun bonus feature of the “Sing-Along,” and if that isn’t enough, how about the “Spring into Fun” with special egg-decorating stickers!

“My Little Pony” has been a staple of programming in my family’s home for so many years that I’m thrilled it continues today with the grandkids. The storytelling is funny and colorful with so many elements of animation that are captivating.

These characters have become so iconic that you’d have to be from another universe not to recognize them. The best part of this franchise is that it is for everyone to enjoy. One of the best experiences is to sit with a young child and watch to see the wonder through their eyes.

I still do this with my own family because when you know something has made such an impression of goodness and fun – you definitely want to share it!

In the end – these Pony’s know how to spring into friendship!

