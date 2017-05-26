Coming to DVD from SHOUT! Kids Factory and Hasbro Studios is another installment of our favorite galloping friends with “My Little Pony – Friendship is Magic: Twilight and Starlight.”

Trying to make friends in Ponyville is harder than Starlight thought and thinking she has met a new friend Twilight knows her as Trixie. Not wanting to tell Starlight who to be friends with, Twilight agrees to let her figure things out for herself.

Their friendship gets exciting when Starlight wants to be part of Trixie’s magic show. The excitement is short lived when Starlight realizes she has to do something with her Twilight which puts a strain on the important dinner with Princess Celestria.

That’s when Twilight realizes that she can not choose Starlight’s friends and clears the way for Trixie and the magic show.

Starlight gets a letter from the pony’s of her village and she freaks out when it’s an invitation to the Sunset Festival. When a nighttime visit from Princess Luna happens, she isn’t sure everyone at home knows how much she has changed. Taking Trixie along, Starlight hopes it will help make things easier and less stressful.

It doesn’t help and something sinister has happened but Starlight and Trixie realize things aren’t quite right. Once they realize that Chrysalis and Changelings are responsible for all of this, they need to reach the Crystal Empire and with the help of Thorax and Discord they just might be able to do it.

Knowing that Chrysalis’ throne is carved out of ancient materials that soak up the powers of the ponies, they hope to stop the terrible take over. With no magic, the ponies have to rely on smarts and creativity to put everything right.

Starlight is thrilled that the gang are getting medals for their bravery in saving Equestria. Twilight, Pinky Pie and the gang are preparing for the celebration with their usual flair. One surprise that Twilight isn’t happy about is that she might have to send Starlight on her way.

Thinking that perhaps sending her to the Changeling hive, Starlight could really help them adjust to their new lives. Not sure that is right she envisions her in the Crystal Palace continuing her magical studies. Someone special finally helps her make a decision based on what’s best for them all.

Trixie gets frustrated when her magic doesn’t exactly work the way she’d like for her magic act. Twilight and the girls are on a Friendship Retreat leaving Trixie and Starlight keeping an eye on the palace. Passing the time they work on spells together as Trixie wants to do everything big which also means being patience, especially when an important map goes missing. Starlight knows she has to find it before Twilight returns.

The problem is that Starlight being upset means she has to put her anger in jars or else it will transfer in Equestria. When one of the jars breaks, some of the residence get a little upset with Trixie.

Starlight could use a little Twilight right about now!

SHOUT! Factory has grown into a tremendous multi-platform media company.

Hasbro Studios is an iconic brand with some of the best in animation and family programming with "My Little Pony" and "Littlest Pet Shop." Since its formation in 2009, Hasbro Studios has received seven Daytime Emmy's!

Once again “My Little Pony – Friendship is Magic: Twilight and Starlight” brings fantastical storytelling and fun animation for kids (of all ages).

The DVD includes the episodes “No Second Prances,” “To Where and Back Again Part 1 & 2,” “Celestial Advice” and “All Bottled Up.” It also includes the bonus feature of a sing-along that is always fun and gets the toes tapping! Also included in the sparkly DVD cover is that inside is a BFF Pony Magnet Picture France suitable for your own bestie.

“My Little Pony” continues to bring stories, friendship, laughter and, most importantly, love mixed with amazing adventures. There is so much fun in each episode and the animation is bright and just as much fun.

It’s time to bring your family together and be part of the magical adventures from the most loveable creatures of all.

In the end – it is love through friendship!

