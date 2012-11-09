Navy Veteran and His Band Honor Veterans Day with High Energy Rendition of Star Spangled Banner.

Just as all the buzz from a long, contentious political campaign begins to quiet down, the time to honor our nation’s veterans is upon us. Officially Veteran’s Day is Sunday, Nov. 11 and the legal holiday will be observed Monday, Nov.12. Many Americans have a full three-day holiday to honor the sacrifice and service of more than 20 million living U.S. veterans.

Among those Americans will be New York’s Madison Rising, a high energy pro-American rock band who takes patriotism seriously. Their most outstanding contribution to date is an incredibly moving rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Since May, more than 2.8 million views have registered on YouTube after Madison Rising issued a national challenge for just one million views.

“We hit our goal of one million views the morning of September 14 – the exact date Francis Scott Key wrote the original version 198 years ago,” says Richard Mgrdechian, Madison Rising’s manager. “There’s something bigger at work here, and we plan to do everything we can to take advantage of this serendipitous circumstance and continue re-energizing our national anthem to make it the No. 1 best-selling rock song in the country.”

And their rendition is charting at No. 1 in several key categories on Amazon.com and iTunes.

Madison Rising raised the stakes in their national challenge to five million in September and currently they’re over halfway there. This is nearly unprecedented for independent recording artists, but Madison Rising is up to the challenge. And their timing appears to be impeccable. They’re just releasing a DVD version of The Star Spangled Banner, which includes some additional footage for $7.99 just in time for Veteran’s Day and the holiday rush.

The band partnered with The National Anthem Celebration Foundation to enhance their mutual goal of increasing public awareness, education and appreciation for the national anthem. As a result Madison Rising performed before an audience of nearly 10,000 at the Charmed City Music Festival in Baltimore dedicated to the celebration of Defender’s Week.

Madison Rising – named in honor of James Madison, the fourth President of the United States and key author of The Constitution, The Bill of Rights and The Federalist Papers – promotes the principles of liberty, independence and personal responsibility. For more information about the history of Madison Rising, their projects and touring schedule, please visit http://madisonrising.com.

I hope you enjoy this awesome version as much as

we did here at The Military Press.

