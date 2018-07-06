Coming to 4K UHD, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray and digital from Shout! Factory is the stunning look at two extraordinary documentaries about the beauty in our world with “National Parks Adventure” and “Dream Big: Engineering Our World.”

Narrated by Robert Redford, “National Parks Adventure” looks at some of the most stunning places located in our own national parks. Providing some of the most magnificent cinematography, this is also a fantastic lesson in the history of how national parks came to be protected.

As people adventure into these special places, they also share their feelings of deep emotion and how these places continually motivate their lives. Redford is the perfect narrator as he has made it known for years of his love for wildlife and our planet. From the forests filled with the sounds of wildlife to the towering rock formations in the desert and canyons, we are privy to experience it all thanks to filmmaker Greg MacGillivray.

Captured in each frame is a chance for someone like me who can’t go to these places to know they exist and hear from those who can share their experience. I cannot say enough how jaw-droppingly stunning the cinematography is which did make me forget I was watching it on my home screen. That comes from filming in 15/70MM with Imax cameras!

The “National Parks Adventure” 4K and Blu-ray includes the special features of “Making-Of National Parks Adventure,” “Bonus Videos Featuring Robert Redford,” “Greg MacGillivray,” “4K Trailers” and more.

Narrated by Jeff Bridges, once again filmmaker Greg MacGillivray brings us another perspective on our planet with “Dream Big: Engineering Our World.” This time we are given a grand look at our world through the man-made contributions that have helped transform the planet.

The work done by engineers that make buildings safer or taller when cities run low on space for building come into play. There are people who had the opportunity to use their education to make lots of money but instead, they decided to use their knowledge to make lives better. One example is the building of bridges for countries that have suffered death due to raging rivers but with no other means to get to the other side.

Trust me when I say your heart will be moved seeing not only the fascination by people watching something we take for granted happening pretty much all around us, to smiling watching them cross in more safety they have known in generations.

Those are absolutely life-changing and important which leads to the STEM initiative that tickles the creative imaginations of our young minds to improve lives. STEM stands for Science-Technology-Engineering-Math and their idea is to look into the future and beyond. The 2-DVD edition of “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” will also be available with the complete movie along with a 150-page educator’s guide that includes 12 lesson plans and handouts, 10 educational shorts, 8 behind-the-scenes featurettes and 8 “Fun Fact” videos.

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World” also includes the special features of “Behind-the-Scenes Videos,” “Engineering Webisodes,” “Fun-Packed Shorts” and “4K Trailers.”

SHOUT! Factory has grown into a tremendous multi-platform media company.

“National Parks Adventure” and “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” joins the 4K films library provided by SHOUT! Factory that include other acclaimed experiences such as “Journey to Space,” “Flight of the Butterflies,” “Rocky Mountain Express,” “Humpback Whales,” “Wonders of the Arctic,” “The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea” and “Mysteries of China.”

Director MacGillivray has been making documentary films since 1967 and with the MacGillivray Freeman film studio and partner Jim Freeman have created amazing pieces. Touching on our innate curiosity, they created the MacGillivray Freeman Educational Foundation and the One World One Ocean campaign.

Both of these documentary films are eye-opening and delightful in the glorious images presented of our world. What I enjoy most about each is that these are absolute teaching tools and should be in every science, life and math class in every school. When kids can be shown the world outside the box, their imaginations are enlightened and things they thought impossible to do suddenly become possible.

“National Parks Adventure” and “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” are also fantastic family films that deserve to be watched together and talked about. Parents have the opportunity to watch with their kids and I, for one, enjoyed the look on my granddaughter’s face. She was delighted and kept moving closer to the screen to touch the ice formations!

That’s how we know that young minds are hungry to find a way to make positive changes and MacGillivray has shown us all the way.

In the end — it truly is a wonderful world!

