This week on DVD and digital is the return of cable’s favorite enthusiast with HBO’s hit series “Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Ninth Season.”

The gang is back, and Larry (played by Larry David) starts out of the gate running when he shows Jeff his idea of making Salman Rushdie’s life into a musical. Of course, it isn’t just any musical but a comedy musical. When Larry takes a seat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and does an impression of the Ayatollah, he learns what a fatwa really is. As if his day isn’t bad enough, empathy and a dead bird don’t help his cause with Richard Lewis.

The fatwa has caused Larry to go underground so to speak and become Buck Dancer, a hotel dweller who isn’t starting out very well in his new digs and all over cookies! Marty’s nephew Kenny isn’t happy that a pickle jar injury is interfering with his nocturnal emissions game. That’s when Larry steps in does a little pimping.

After trying to reach someone at the Consul of Iran, Larry now has to reach out to Salman Rushdie to find out what to do about the fatwa. Rushdie’s first suggestion is to can Buck Dancer and get back to real life. Basically, that means sitting down with Dr. Templeton (Bryan Cranston) and trying to work out how to deal with the fatwa but gets sidetracked about a chair.

Attending the funeral of Kenny who dies by bull, Larry wigs out when he thinks there is an assassin in the crowd. But that doesn’t compare to Larry having difficulty keeping thoughts to himself. He starts out by offending people at the club, continues on at a dinner party with a war veteran and wraps it all up with a Revolutionary War reenactment fiasco.

But Larry is hardly done getting removed from a yoga class for not namaste’ing, hits a car, offends a mechanic and an Uber driver. But somehow and some way he manages to turn it all to his advantage. It’s all in a few days in the life of Larry.

While at a buffet line, Larry meets a man who could possibly help him with the dangling fatwa. Morsi actually takes his time and finds out about Larry and lets a group of Muftis put him through questioning. Going through it all, he might have finally found a way to get the fatwa off his back.

Working on the musical, Larry is adamant that Lin-Manuel Miranda will be part of the cast. It is Lin who has a list of things that Larry has to agree to before there is one day of rehearsals. Of course, where Larry’s life is concerned there is always room for more! When a woman named Mrs. Shapiro steals a plant from his house, they both end up on an episode of Judge Judy.

The rehearsals have begun and F. Murray Abraham, the Ayatollah, is already working Larry’s nerves. Lin is out of control as well but when Larry agrees to let Lin’s cousin spend time at the house, he is freaked out at what happens to his home. Of course, the season ends when Larry and Lin have it out in a paintball challenge which puts the musical in jeopardy.

Of course, there is always someone out there who still knows about the fatwa!

The exceptional cast, of course, includes Jeff Garlin as Jeff, Cheryl Hines as Cheryl and Susie Essman as Susie. Episodes also include cameos from the talented Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Richard Lewis, Elizabeth Banks, Lauren Graham, Carrie Brownstein, Rich Fulcher, Katie Aselton, Elizabeth Perkins, Steven Weber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Salman Rushdie and so many more.

HBO Home Entertainment has an extensive array of critically-acclaimed and groundbreaking programs found on Bluray, DVD and digital HD. They have provided viewers with some of the most amazing programs with huge fan bases that include the shows “True Blood,” “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” “True Detectives,” “The Wire,” “Entourage” and “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 1984, HBO is worldwide in viewed entertainment in more than 70 territories around the world! For more of what they have to offer go to www.hbo.com.

The DVD includes the episodes “Foisted!,” “The Pickle Gambit,” “A Disturbance in the Kitchen,” “Running with the Bulls,” “Thank You for Your Service,” “The Accidental Text on Purpose,” “Namaste,” “Never Wait for Seconds!,” “The Shucker,” and “Fatwa!” The bonus features include “Cast Memorable Moments” and “Deleted Scenes.”

The series began on HBO in 1999 with an hour-long special that would be followed by its first season the next year. Larry David created this show featuring his fictional self about a semi-retired television writer and his life in Los Angeles.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has the most stellar humor that I enjoy and situations that, although highly unlikely to ever be true, are still so well done by Larry David. The cast has put so much into this show and it shows in every minute. Of course, I don’t mention every detail because I want everyone who gets their copy of the show to laugh just as much and just as hard as I did.

The way in which David incorporates celebrities into the stories is absolutely brilliant. His choices of F. Murray Abraham and Lin-Manuel Miranda are so perfect and they trippy directions he takes just cracked me up. I think one of my favorites is the Judge Judy and probably because of the verdict at the end — which made me rethink how I take care of my plants!

Celebrate the return of Larry David and the rest of the cast and the stories we have all waited for. Prepare to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” with the complete ninth season from HBO Home Entertainment!

In the end — the good news is he’s back!

Comments

comments