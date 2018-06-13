Coming to Blu-ray, DVD and digital from writer/director Steven S. DeKnight is the return of the warriors of “Pacific Rim: Uprising.”

Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) is the son of hero Stacker Pentecost but not exactly following in his father’s footsteps. Making his own mark in what is left of the post-Kaiju world, he is constantly at odds with everyone. While trying to make another score in the abandon Jaeger warehouse, he meets fifteen-year-old Amara Namani (Cailee Spaeny) who has amazing hacking skills for a young girl.

Trying to run from the law, they both are going to be called for something a little more important. A different kind of Jaeger is running loose and more powerful than they have ever seen. Not understanding how this is happening, Jake is paired up once again with Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood) to discover what is happening.

Dr. Gottlieb (Burn Gorman) is on it trying to discover where the source of the new Jaeger’s power is coming from. Of course, Dr. Geiszler (Charlie Day) might have a little something to do with it all.

That’s when they discover that the Kaiju are not gone but instead have found a way to integrate quietly back into our world. Pentecost and Lambert immediately regroup and make it clear that there is no way the Kaiju are going succeed. Now they both call on the very smart Amara and the rest of the cadets to be just as creative as the creature who wants them gone.

It is a fight they are prepared for!

Boyega as Jake is a man who understands the large shadow cast by his father Stacker. Trying to find his own place in a world still recovering from the last Kaiju attack, he uses his smarts in the wrong way. When he realizes he is truly needed, the best comes out.

Eastwood as Lambert is full on Jaeger to the core. He wants what’s best for the planet and Kaiju isn’t it. He has a chip when it comes to Jake but it is something that isn’t as important as what is coming after them all.

Spaeny as Amara is smart, quick and doesn’t respond well to authority, something Jake knows a little something about. She may be young but her hacking skills are spot on and creating a Jaeger that needs one user is epic.

Gorman as Gottlieb is running like a chicken with his head cut off trying to figure out how this new Jaeger has such tremendous power. Day as Geiszler is a little bit off his game and seems to have a plan of his own. A little bit nutty and a little bit evil, this is Day’s chance to show us what he’s got.

Other cast include Tian Jing as Liwen Shao, Jin Zhang as Marshal Quan, Adria Ajona as Jules Reyes, Rinko Kikuchi as Mako Mori, Karan Brar as Cadet Suresh, Wesley Wong as Cadet Jinhai, Ivanna Sakhno as Cadet Viktoria, Mackenyu as Cade Ryoichi, Lily Ji as Cadet Meilin and Shyrley Rodriguez as Cadet Renata.

The Blu-ray and DVD contain the bonus features of “Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director Steven DeKnight,” “Hall of Heroes,” “Bridge to Uprising,” “Becoming Cadets,” “Unexpected Villain,” “Never Level Jaegers” and much more.

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” gets the gang back together after years of believing that the war was over. What a surprise when a very large, very powerful Jaeger doesn’t have goodwill towards humans. The story brings out story twists and clashing metal battles that have one goal — to make sure the Kaiju never come back again.

The action is fast-paced and doesn’t leave much time for dallying around but then again I don’t think the Kaiju are interested in talking. They are more along the lines of destruction and take over to go along for the battle of “Pacific Rim: Uprising!”

In the end — nothing will stop their victory!

