Jeri Jacquin

Coming from writer/director Julia Ducoumau and Neon comes the story of horror, pain and redemption in TITANE.

Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) started out life with a shattering changing injury as a child that causes her to have a titanium plate put in her head. A scar reminds her daily of that event and as an adult she still is emotionally cut off from people.

Working at a car show as a sexy dancer, she shows a bit of her brutal side with co-worker Justine (Garance Marillier). Later that evening, Alexia shocks when she reacts to a man coming onto her. Acting as if her behavior is perfectly fine, she once again meets up with Justin. The results are not any different and, in fact, all hell breaks loose.

Running from the law, Alexia realizes she must change her appearance to get away. She gets the wild idea to pretend to be a kid named Adrien that disappeared ten years ago. Adrien’s father Vincent (Vincent Lindon) identifies the ‘boy’ and brings him home. Vincent is a fire captain and is dealing with health issues of his own and needs his ‘son’ to feel complete again.

Happy to have Adrien home, he introduces his ‘son’ to everyone and asks that they not ask questions. Vincent tries to communicate with Adrien but is met with a wall of silence. As the days go on, Alexia is trying to cover up something that is getting harder and harder to do. She is also feeling protective of Vincent.

As they two begin to understand one another, they each make choices about who they are and the secrets that are slowly revealing themselves!

Rousselle as Alexia is absolutely fantastic, shocking, and mesmerizing in the role of a young woman who has no rhyme or reason to what she is doing. Through her silence with Vincent, Rousselle has given us the equal silent treatment but everything we need is right in front of us through her eyes and slow deliberate actions. Disturbing yet a fascinating look into her characters world, this actress draws us in until we, like Alexia, cannot escape.

Lindon as Vincent is a man who is also slowly destroying himself. Dealing with the guilt of a missing son and a failed relationship, Vincent desperately tries to hang on to the one thing he has left – his work. When ‘Adrien’ returns, there is a light of hope back in his life as he tries to reconnect with the person in his life who he loved. Even as there is a struggle between ‘father and son’, Vincent refuses to give up – even to the end.

Other cast include Lais Salameh as Ryanne, Myriem Akheddiou as Alexia’s mother, Bertrand Bonello as Alexia’s father and Adele Guigue as the young Alexia.

Neon is a film production company that is best known for such films as I, TONYA and one of the most incredible Oscar winning film PARASITE. With a total of 12 Academy Award nominations, Neon appeals to audiences that are looking for in-your-face storytelling. For more information, please visit www.neonrated.com.

TITANE: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility.

This film is an intense jaw drop from one moment to the next. Alexia is a young woman on a path that is destructive, heinous, disturbing and sorrowful. Running the gambit of emotions, the jaw-drop can be found in each of these as the visuals are so deep that it is impossible to look away.

After Rousselle puts the viewer in a paralyzing mood from the first hour of the film, joining up Lindon there is no way to look away even for a second. Starting out wondering if I liked or did not like Alexia, there was no way for me to make a decision because this character with the help of Rousselle screamed ‘hold on second while I switch gears’ (car pun intended).

Ducoumau is no stranger to controversy and that is seen by her 2016 film RAW. She has given us everything original that many of us are hungry for at the box office. The wheels on TITANE spin and keep spinning until it is out of control with no stopping till it is darn ready to.

This is not going to be a film for everyone so let me get that out in the open but that should not stop anyone from seeing past the violence and shock. Look for something deeper and guttural about these two human beings who are driven by something we could never possibly understand – or can we?

In the end – her silence says everything!

