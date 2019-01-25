Coming to DVD from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is the delightful young piglet along with family and friends with “Peppa Pig: When I Grow Up.”

In class, Peppa Pig is hearing all about the choices her classmates are making as to what they want to be when they grow up. From being a policeman to a teacher, each also likes the choice of telling people what to do. Peppa is upset because she doesn’t know what she wants to be even if little brother George wants to be dinosaur.

Peppa and her family join the local flying vet to visit sick animals and doing it in an airplane! They soon get a call from their own home as baby ducks are stuck on their roof. The vet teaches Peppa to quack at the little babies to get them home to their parents on the pond.

Ms. Gazelle teaches her students to appreciate music by using their imaginations to describe what they hear. Peppa decides that the music reminds her of jumping up and down in a puddle and her friends don’t hesitate to join her while they create their own song.

Danny the dog is having a pirate themed birthday party and Peppa is thrilled. Taking the ship up stream they are all looking for the golden treasure. Grandpa Pig helps with the game and catches Grand-dad Dog taking the treasure!

Mommy Pig is going to the local firehouse to meet with other Mommy’s and Daddy Pig is off with his friends for a bit of football. Peppa and George go with Mommy Pig and get to see the new fire engine! Peppa is surprised when they get a real life fire call and it is at their home.

Tittles the Turtle is found up a tree while Pedro and Peppa rescue him but not before he gets a bumped nose. The doctor quickly shows up to fix his nose but can’t fix Pedro’s glasses. After fixing glasses, there is trouble with the dentists’ car that Doctor Dog can fix. It seems there is someone in the town for every situation.

The class is preparing for showing talent and Peppa is having difficulty picking just one to share with her friends. Pedro shows his magic, Emily Elephant plays the flute and Rebecca Bunny shares her silly noises and all of this worries Peppa.

Peppa, George and Mommy Pig prepare to take their first helicopter ride with Ms. Rabbit and they are having a blast, well maybe not so much for Mommy Pig. Daddy pig is having a fun time at the local carnival and when its time to get home, his car gets stuck in the mud and he has to call for help.

The police come to the school and teach the students the dos and don’ts of bicycle riding. Even teacher Ms. Gazelle learns a few lessons about properly being safe on a bicycle.

Daddy Pig got his days all mixed up thinking it is Saturday and Mommy has to work on her computer sending Peppa off to play group. At group, they decide to open a play store and help customers with what they need or think they need. When the family comes home they discover that when work is over there is plenty of time for play.

Peppa and the class learn what an ambulance does from Dr. Brown Bear and how it helps people in their community. But what happens when the doctor needs an ambulance himself? Ms. Gazelle and the entire class step in to make sure Dr. Brown Bear gets the help he needs.

The class is making their own music with rattles, all kinds of drums, maracas, cymbals, castanets, triangles and tambourines. Ms. Gazelle must teach them the difference between a bunch of wild noise and working together to make fantastic music. The best part is playing for their parents and surprised when the parents join in.

The DVD includes the Peppasodes of “When I Grow Up,” “The Flying Vet,” “Move to Music,” “Danny’s Pirate Party,” “The Fire Engine,” “Doctors,” “Talent Day,” “Miss Rabbit’s Helicopter,” “The Police,” “Work and Play,” “The Ambulance” and “Shake Rattle and Bang.”

Peppa Pig and her family have made their way into my family and spend every day with us. My granddaughter loves the series and even has the toys to play knowing each characters name. That is how you know that a family program has made an impact, when a child embraces each character like family.

The series teaches such valuable lessons about life, friendship, family, loyalty, learning, respect and loads of fun! That is what drew me to the series from the beginning. The fact that Peppa and her brother George have the love of an extended family is very important for kids to see — and it doesn’t matter if they learn it from a cute little pig.

“Peppa Pig: When I Grow Up” give children a chance to think about that very question without it becoming too serious. Instead they learn about the choices and ask the questions that could possibly plant the seed for their dreams to one day come true.

In the end — if there is a job puddle jumping then Peppa is your pig!

