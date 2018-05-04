This week on Blu-ray, DVD and digital from director Will Gluck and Sony Pictures Animation is the charming story of “Peter Rabbit.”

Peter Rabbit (James Corden) lives a bunny life with his family and friends. Spending his days hopping around in a stunning blue jacket, there is fun, adventure and time spent looking for food. Benjamin Bunny (Colin Moody), Flopsy (Margot Robbie), Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki), Cotton-Tail (Daisy Ridley), Felix D’eer (Christian Gazal), Pigling Bland (Ewen Leslie), Mr. Tod (Fayssal Bazzi), Jemima Puddle-Duck (Rose Byrne) and Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle (Sia).

Of course, the food is right behind a fence in the garden of Mr. McGregor (Sam Neill) who wants nothing more than to snack on Peter. Luring him into a trap proves to be too much for Mr. McGregor. Peter and the gang take over the garden once again not having a clue that there is soon to be a new owner.

Thomas McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) inherits the house and is outraged that the animals have taken over. Clearing out the vermin he is seen by neighbor Bea (Rose Byrne) who happens to love all of the animals who wonders about him. When McGregor captures one of the big-eared group, it brings Bea closer to him much to the irritation of Peter Rabbit.

Watching them spend time together, Peter Rabbit keeps an eye on McGregor to protect his friend Bea. The war is on between McGregor and Peter Rabbit but all the animals might be caught in the crossfire.

Corden as Peter Rabbit has the witty voice that gives the big-eared blue jacket wearing furry critter fun, adventure, friendship mixed in with a little bit of jealousy about his beloved Bea. My granddaughter giggled her way through every one of his antics and that’s what makes a memorable character.

Byrne as Bea loves her animal friends and they become the source of her illustrations. Trying to show McGregor how special they are, both Peter and the neighbor really do a number on her giving nature. Byrne is the perfect person to play this character because she has the ability to be as lovely as she wants to be and it’s easy to see why Peter loves her so much.

Gleeson as McGregor is absolutely charming in this film. I have to admit my favorite part is the wrestling scenes between Gleeson and Peter only because I fell for it hook, line and sinker. It plays out so well! Gleeson is, as his costars are, absolutely lovely and a little bit nutty which adds even more charm to the story. Gleeson is such a versatile actor having seen him in some very heavy roles; it’s nice to see more of his comedic side.

Other cast includes: Terenia Edwards as Siobhan, Natalie Dew as Janelle, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Harrod’s General Manager, Sam Haft as the Postman, Sacha Horler as Betty, Alex Blias as Phil, Felix Williamson as Derek, Ming-Zhu Hii as Sarabeth, Lance Kerfuffle as J. David Scarfington, and David Wenham as Johnny Town-Mouse.

The Blu-ray and DVD include the special features “Peter Rabbit: Mischief in the Making” and “Shake Your Cotton-Tail Dance Along.”

“Peter Rabbit” is absolutely a family film filled with amazing characters, a story of friendship both human and animal and music that is fun. The songs are toe-tapping and perfectly placed to add more snap to an already peppy adventure.

The cast with its stellar star voices is fun and engaging, adding to the message of the importance of friendship and family and finding that sometimes they are exactly the same.

It is always amazing when an iconic and beloved character such as Peter Rabbit still has so much to share with another generation. Although I still love sharing the books with my granddaughter, it is fun to sit with her and watch “Peter Rabbit” so we can giggle together and have such a fun time together.

So hop along now and grab your copy of “Peter Rabbit!”

In the end — he’s not your garden-variety hero!

