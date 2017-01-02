On Blu-ray from Well Go USA Entertainment to end 2016 with a frightening bang is writer/director Don Coscarelli’s masterpiece of horror with “Phantasm: Remastered.” Also on Blu-ray is writer Don Coscarelli and director David Hartman’s follow up of “Phantasm: Ravager.”

In “Phantasm: Remastered” Mike (A. Michael Baldwin), a teenage boy, is dealing with the death of his parents. Not handling it all very well he keeps a close eye on brother Jody (Bill Thornbury). Following him to a graveyard Mike is chased by something evil that he can’t explain.

Trying to explain to Jody what is happening, he realizes it has to do with the funeral home and The Tall Man (Angus Scrimm). As Jody tries to calm his little brothers fears about what is happening, their friend Reggie (Reggie Bannister) tries to help.

There is something far more sinister from another dimension at work. From small cloaked figures to a sphere that drains a body dry, it doesn’t take long before Mike, Jody and Reggie are trying to stay alive and away from The Tall Man!

Baldwin as the young Mike is smart and has no problem wanting to prove that there is a sinister force surrounding them all. I actually like this kid because he may be afraid but it doesn’t stop him from taking on anything that gets in his way.

Thornbury as Jody wants to protect his brother from everything he has been through. At first he doesn’t believe and it takes a freaky little furry red eyed creature to change everything. Fighting back is a family thing!

Bannister as Reggie doesn’t really want much to do with everything that’s happening but isn’t going to let his friends down. He is the comic relief but by the films end he has a bigger role to play.

In “Phantasm: Ravager” The Tall Man (Angus Scrimm) is back as Reggie is once again being chased by the deadly spheres as he rides down the highway in the desert. But is that real? He finds himself talking to Mike who says Reggie is suffering from dementia. Asking Reggie to tell him what he remembers it begins with a girl name Dawn (Dawn Cody).

Giving the beautiful young woman a ride to her farm, Reggie falls asleep on the couch and wakes to see The Tall Man. This is different however in that it is 1860 and Reggie is in the hospital! In the bed next to him is Jebediah who looks like The Tall Man. Realizing it is a dream, Reggie wakes up to find the spheres have visited during the night.

Mike stops Reggie’s story to say he also had a dream of being in the desert realizing that The Tall Man has put them both through hell. He also reveals to Reggie that The Tall Man has let loose an alien virus and after a battle on the red planet it all seems to be over.

Having a nice chat with The Tall Man, a deal is proposed that doesn’t sit well with Reggie. Returning to Morningside, he encounters the Lady in Lavender (Kathy Lester) and memories begin to flood back. The creatures and what lies in the dark are a fright for sore eyes.

As the past, present and future collide it is clear that Reggie and Mike can not go any further without confronting the one thing that has controlled their life for what seems an eternity!

But with The Tall Man nothing is ever as it seems in a world of the real and dreams!

Bannister as Reggie is the star of the film this time. Older and more in the know than everyone else he runs into, it doesn’t stop the spheres from killing off everything to get to him. He has to keep his twisted sense of humor if he’s going to make it through this.

Baldwin returns as a very older Mike who tries to comfort Reggie in his wheelchair state. He seems to have forgotten his entire experience with The Tall Man – or has he? Thornbury makes a brief appearance as Jody when he is needed the most so look for him.

Scrimm returns as The Tall Man and we get to hear his side of the story. This is the final appearance of Scrimm in this iconic role and he is just as creepy as ever which is epic!

“Phantasm: Remastered” on Blu-ray includes the Bonus Features Audio Commentary with Director & Writer Don Coscarelli, Michael Baldwin, Angus Scrimm and Bill Thornbury, New Graveyard Carz Episode, Interviews from 1979 with Don Coscarelli and Angus Scrimm, Deleted Scenes, New 5.1 Surround Mix, Optional Original Mono Mix and Trailers.

“Phantasm: Remastered” is now in fantastic stunning clarity thanks to J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions who took the film and meticulously restored it for us all to enjoy.

“Phantasm: Ravager” on Blu-ray includes the Bonus Features Audio Commentary with Director David Hartman and writer/producer Don Coscarelli, Behind the Scenes, Deleted Scenes, Phuntasm: Bloopers & Outtakes and Trailer.

The first film, “Phantasm,” scared the heck out of me as a younger gal and it always stayed in my mind. Every time I saw a silver orb my first thought was of this film. It was hard to explain to friends let me tell you! Scrimm’s character The Tall Man is also a character that stuck out for many horror film fans.

“Phantasm: Ravager” is a great coming together of the story’s ideas and it was great to see the band get back together as it were. Mixing the timeline kept me hopping and I’m still not sure which timeline is real in the grand scheme of it all so great work to writer Coscarelli. Far warning – stay past the credits!

So when you are ready to have your wits sucked out of you, pick up “Phantasm” and “Phantasm: Ravager” for your own horror film library because no one should be without it.

In the end — these flimsy skin sacks are fighting back!

