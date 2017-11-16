Coming to Blu-ray/DVD and digital with a kick and a bang from director David Leitch and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is the “Atomic Blonde.”

It is Berlin and the Cold War as Lorraine (Charlize Theron), a British agent with MI6 and a mean set of skills. Interrogated by Gray (Toby Jones) and Chief C (James Faulkner), they want to know about the mission to retrieve information stolen from another agent.

It is a list of top secret information that can hurt agents everywhere hidden in a watch. Landing in Berlin, Lorraine makes contact with Percival (James McAvoy), a twisted agent living a life more like a bohemian who is good at getting things. Under the cover of retrieving the agent killed, Lorraine begins to poke around given bits and pieces by Percival.

One thing she learns is that there is someone named Spyglass (Eddie Marsan) who has memorized the information. That brings more curiosity to Lorraine and she wants to know what other secrets everyone is keeping from her. Meeting Delphine (Sofia Boutella) might be the key to so very much more.

It is a game of cat and mouse with a high body count when dealing with an “Atomic Blonde!”

Theron as Lorraine is not anyone I’d ever mess with. Focused, strong, smart and highly aware of her surroundings, she takes a beating but gives just as much in return. Theron doesn’t need tons of dialogue to get the job done. Her eyes and face are expressive until they are not. I love seeing her tear up the screen, not just physically but her intense presence.

McAvoy gets the chance to be sleazy once again. Trying to fit into the scene of Berlin he buys information with Jack Daniels and Jordache jeans (if you don’t know that name, kids, ask your grandparents). McAvoy gives the slick chain-smoking character the right amount of angry charm that I enjoyed watching. He’s getting good at being bad!

Jones as Gray wants to know every detail of what happened to the mission yet doesn’t seem shocked at the answers. Goodman as Emmett gets the suspicion of Lorraine from the moment he steps into the room yet there is more to it than just being American.

Marsan as Spyglass is a timid man who knows a little too much about everything and uses it to try and save his family. Boutella as Delphine is the mysterious woman who captures Lorraine’s attention as she watches the chess pieces move all around the board.

Other cast includes Roland Moller as Alekander Bremovych, Bill Skarsgard as Merkel, Sam Hargrave as James Gasciogne, Johannes Johansson as Yuri Bakhtin, Tig Schweiger as the Watchmaker and John Goodman as Emmett.

“Atomic Blonde” continues to get four and a half tubs of popcorn out of five on this stunning Blu-ray. Why? Simply put it’s a heck of a lot of fun to watch, the soundtrack is smokin’, the cinematography is fantastic and the action is none stop from start to finish. It truly is the reason we go to the movies!

The story isn’t geared toward any one demographic as it plays to its strengths and not the political correctness of it all. There just isn’t anything about “Atomic Blonde” that I didn’t like. Theron is absolutely beautiful and coming off of “The Fate of the Furious,” where she is a real bad gal, in “Atomic Blonde” she is another type of real bad gal and this one I’d want on my side.

What can be said about the cinematography but wow, absolutely wow. Of course, Theron makes the screen look amazing just by her presence but the dark, rough way the film is shot lends such an underworld feel I just loved.

The soundtrack includes a few awesome songs such as “99 Luftballons” performed by Nena (remember that video?), “Father Figure” by George Michaels, “Der Kommissar” by After the Fire, “The Politics of Dancing” by Re-Flex, “Voices Carry” by Til Tuesday, “I Ran” by Flock of Seagulls and “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie. I spent a lot of time lip-synching while watching Theron drop kick a few bad guys!

The Blu-ray/DVD include the bonus features of “Deleted Scenes,” “Welcome to Berlin,” “Blondes Have More Gun,” “Spymaster,” “Anatomy of a Fight Scene,” “Story in Motion with Commentary by Director David Leitch,” “Feature Commentary with Director David Leitch” and “Editor Elisabet Ronaldsottir.”

“Atomic Blonde” is taken from the Oni Press graphic novel series “The Coldest City” by Antony Johnston, who also authored “Wasteland.”

In the end — she’s about to go atomic!

