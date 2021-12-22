Jeri Jacquin

Coming to Bluray from director Eiichiro Hasumi and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment comes the four episodes with RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness.

It is the year 2000 and one of the helicopters from the United States is taken down in Penamstan. The crew is in danger, but the Mad Dogs are sent in to safe them. Years later, it is discovered that those rescued were exposed to a bioweapon and with that the White House is hacked, and employees have become exposed.

Believing that the attack has come from China, a group are sent on a covert mission. Leon (Nick Apostolides), Shen May (Jona Xiao), and Jason (Ray Chase) are sent to set things right but not before Leon learns it was Claire (Stephanie Panisello) who learned of the bioweapon.

As the group heads to China, Claire decides to research what happened to the original Mad Dogs. But everything turns dangerous for all of them when the submarine is attacked, and the group discovers interference in the midst. Claire digs and finds more of a history than she ever imagined. Now Leon learns that Jason and Shen May have their own agenda.

Claire is looking for the Mad Dogs and learns about Penamstan. Leon discovers where Shen May has gone and there is a history with her family that he did not know about. Trying to expose Wilson (Doug Stone) and the part he played in the bioweapon and Mad Dogs will prove deadly. Leon also does not know that Claire has been kidnapped because of what she is doing.

President Graham (Joe J. Thomas) is working on peace talks with Penamstan but does not know that Wilson is building a super army. Leon and Shen May take on Wilson and Jason has his own way of dealing with what is happening.

Other vocal cast include Billy Kametz as Patrick and Brad Venable as Ryan.

Bonus Materials include The 30-Minute Special Feature: The Making of RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness is an amazing look into this world created by Shogo Mutoh and Elichiro Hasumi. What I truly enjoyed was the way the story unfolded and forgetting that this is a CGI series which is when it is the most fun.

The first series in Resident Evil history has finally come to Bluray in time for us all to enjoy the amazing creativity and storytelling. Although I may be a fan of Christmas films from time to time, what I really enjoy is binging on something so out of ‘tradition’ that it will secretly become a new holiday un-tradition.

There are secrets, lies, mystery and a band trying to stop the earth from falling into the wrong hands. Looking for answers, not knowing who to trust and betrayal all comes calling in this film so be careful who you trust!

The vocal talent lends itself to the action and adventure that only Resident Evil can give. It is time to remember why we all love the series to much so prepare for it all with RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness.

In the end – there is a threat to the nation that must be stopped!

