Based on the book by Martha Raddatz, “The Long Road Home” tells the story of “Black Sunday,” when a small platoon of soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division was ferociously ambushed in Sadr City on April 4, 2004. The show offers viewers an intimate look at the experience of war from two fronts — the terror-filled streets of Sadr City where young soldiers face an unexpected attack with bravery, and the home front where families are desperate for news of their loved ones and discover their own courage.

Nat Geo’s second scripted series is executive produced by Mike Medavoy and stars Michael Kelly, Jason Ritter, Kate Bosworth, Jeremy Sisto and Sarah Wayne Callies.

We have 100 admit two passes to a special screening of the first two episodes at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at Reading Town Square, 4665 Clairemont Drive.

Seating is first-come, first-served. CLICK HERE to get your tickets now!

Comments

comments