Now on DVD from the brilliant mind of creator Adam Reed, FXX and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is one of the funniest spy groups in history lead by the hilarious “Archer: The Complete Season Seven.”

Starting over in Hollywood with a new agency, Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) jumps right in with guest star Ona Grauer as a Veronica Deane impersonator who he feels should be respected as a Hollywood star in “The Figgis Agency!” This episode brings out some of the amazing voice talent of Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt and J.K. Simmons.

But Oswalt doesn’t stop there bringing the character of Alan Shapiro back when Archer and Alana (Aisha Tyler) continue with “The Handoff” while the everyone else is in the office having a good time over a voicemail.

In “Deadly Prep” Archer decides to go to a reunion that might just give him a business opportunity which is hilarious since Archer doesn’t have the best reputation or head for anything with the word business in it. Jon Daley and Jon Glaser lend their voices and Keegan Michael Key returns as Detective Diedrich.

Archer is put in a precarious position when he is asked to help locate a stranger’s birth mother but leave it to Ron Leibman to give his best vocal talent to Ron Cadillac which is always hilarious.

“Bel Panto: Part I & II” take Archer and Lana to a fundraiser that isn’t going to end well. I mean does any party these two attend go well? When hostage taking is as bad as cheap champagne, Archer and Lana have to find a way out. The return of Patton Oswalt, J.K. Simmons and Keegan-Michael Key has me cracking up even more.

When the battle of who is the sexiest breaks out in “Double Indecency” between Cyril (Chris Parnell), Krieger (Lucky Yates), Pam (Amber Nash) and Cheryl (Judy Greer) you can be sure it’s going to go down in such a way that I’m suggesting you don’t drink liquid during this episode. I shot Gatorade out of my nose and I’m still healing!

Christian Slater is Slater and he is going to make sure that during a “Liquid Lunch” he is going to cause trouble for Archer and Lana. No, I did not shoot anything out my nose during this episode are you crazy — alcohol stings but feel free to try it for yourself. Slater rocks!

In “Deadly Velvet Part I & II” the gang is back together as Keegan-Michael Key, John O’Hurley, Patton Oswalt and J.K. Simmons deal with The Figgis Agency when Crane wants more protection for Veronica Deane on the set of her new film. The problem is sometimes the gang is in more danger than the person they are protecting!

“Archer: The Complete Season Seven” doesn’t need a rating by me because it is absolutely mind blowingly epic on its very own. I have loved each and every season that “Archer” has been on television.

Perhaps it is because my sense of humor is twisted or perhaps it is because I adore Archer (and the voice of H. Jon Benjamin) as a man who clearly sees life differently than any other spy in the history of spies. Each of the characters in “Archer” demand the utmost in insanity and don’t give a damn what anyone thinks of them.

I think I might have just hit on the core of “Archer” — their indifference to anyone outside their group. I’m sure they’d rather just plug them one than deal with their nonsense. From Archer to Malory (the best dressed drinker ever!) and their iconic crazy mother-son relationship ever, to Tyler’s no-nonsense Lana, Greer’s hilarious Cheryl, Nash’s devil-may-care Pam, Parnell’s go-along-to-get-along Cyril and Yates comical Krieger, this amazing cast of “Archer” can do no wrong — EVER!

With Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt and J.K. Simmons added to the hilarity it must be said that these three brought even more laughs if that is at all possible.

In addition to the episodes, the DVD also includes “Archer Reviews Bond,” “Archer Live!,” a “Cast Table Read (Live on a Boat).”

Grab your copy of “Archer: The Complete Season Seven” now and have a marathon of all season because the anticipated season eight is set to begin in April on FXX!

In the end — from vamp actresses to mummy’s to robotic legs to voicemails to clowns to hostages and bodies floating in pools it’s just another season with the funniest spies on television!

