Filmmaker Jordan Peele, in conjunction with Universal Pictures, today announced free screenings of Universal’s “Get Out” on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 19, at 55 AMC locations nationwide. Each guest who requests a ticket the day of the screening — at a participating location — will be given one free admission to the 7 p.m. showing, up to theater capacity.

Since its release in theaters in February 2017, “Get Out” has been nominated for four Academy Awards, while inspiring audiences and artists worldwide. A compilation video was also released that showcases the artwork inspired by “Get Out” — featuring the hashtag #GetOutOneYearLater — to encourage audiences to share more of their artwork, experiences and discussions that were influenced by the movie.

The promotion will be available at each of the 55 AMC Theaters playing the special screening of “Get Out” at 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be picked up at the AMC box office that day. Each guest must present a valid ID to receive their ticket, with a limit of one free ticket for each ID presented, while supplies last.

Markets that will playing “Get Out” on Presidents’ Day include ones in Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles, CA; Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; New York City, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Raleigh/Durham, NC; San Diego, CA; San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, CA; Seattle/Tacoma, WA; St. Louis, MO; Tallahassee, FL; Tampa, FL; and Washington, D.C. To find out more information, visit www.getoutoneyearlater.com.

“When Jordan approached us about a way to thank fans one year after the release of ‘Get Out,’ we thought a Presidents’ Day screening during Black History Month would be a wonderful way to commemorate the film’s impact,” said Jim Orr, President, Distribution, Universal Pictures. “The success of his stunning vision would not have been possible without the audience’s passion for both ‘Get Out’s’ groundbreaking storytelling and its deft use of art as society’s mirror.”

