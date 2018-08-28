“God Bless the Broken Road” is being released in theaters on Sept. 7, but we are happy to offer your free passes here first for a showing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at AMC Mission Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOURS NOW

“God Bless the Broken Road” tells the inspirational story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film focuses on the importance of family, friends, and faith while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States Military.

The movie also stars former San Diego Charger LaDainian “LT” Tomlinson.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR PASSES.

Comments

comments