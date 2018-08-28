By Jackie Tacke | August 28, 2018
Giveaways

“God Bless the Broken Road” is being released in theaters on Sept. 7, but we are happy to offer your free passes here first for a showing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at AMC Mission Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOURS NOW

“God Bless the Broken Road” tells the inspirational story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film focuses on the importance of family, friends, and faith while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States Military.

The movie also stars former San Diego Charger LaDainian “LT” Tomlinson.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR PASSES.

Comments

comments

Recommend to friends
  • gplus
  • pinterest

About the Author

Jackie Tacke

Jacquelyn Tacke is a proud Navy veteran. She has represented designers from “Project Runway,” “Project Runway All Stars,” “All On The Line,” etc. Some of those designers’ lines were sold in Dillard’s, Lane Bryant, the Smithsonian museum, as well as a variety of boutiques across the U.S. She has produced celebrity fashion shows all across the country and abroad. She was also a guest speaker for FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) in San Diego and is a member of Fashion Group International.

Follow me on Twitter @VetFashionista for your chance to win great prizes!