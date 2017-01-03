CBS Films is releasing “Patriots Day,” starring Mark Wahlberg, on Friday, Jan. 13. But we have your FREE promo screening on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at AMC Mission Valley.

An account of the Boston Marathon bombing, “Patriots Day” is the powerful story of a community’s courage in the face of terror. In the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, Police Sgt. Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again.

Weaving together the stories of Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) and nurse Carol Saunders (Michelle Monaghan) this visceral and unflinching chronicle captures the suspense of one of the most sophisticated manhunts in law enforcement history and celebrates the strength of the people of Boston.

