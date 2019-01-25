Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” hits theaters Feb. 3, but we have tickets to an advanced screening just for you!

This acclaimed documentary is an extraordinary look at the soldiers and events of the Great War, using film footage captured at the time, now presented as the world has never seen.

By utilizing state-of-the-art restoration, colorization and 3D technologies, and pulling from 600 hours of BBC archival interviews, Jackson puts forth an intensely gripping, immersive and authentic experience through the eyes and voices of the British soldiers who lived it.

You can see it at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at AMC Mission Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR PASSES!

Comments

comments